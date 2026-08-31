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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: Nirupa's Yeola Paithani & Silk Sarees, a leading brand specialising in traditional Yeola Paithani and silk sarees, has opened its first showroom in Pune on Bhandarkar Road. Spread across approximately 6,500 to 7,000 sq ft, the new showroom was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP and Chairperson of a Parliamentary Committee, Prof. Dr. Medha Kulkarni.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. Dr. Kulkarni stressed the need to promote India's rich handloom tradition and preserve the livelihoods of local artisans. She said the Central Government is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen the handloom sector, provide better market access to traditional products and support artisans engaged in traditional occupations.

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"India is known for different varieties of textiles across regions. The government is undertaking various initiatives to promote handloom and provide market access to products made by local artisans. These include National Handloom Day, MSME schemes, credit facilities for artisans and continued efforts to support traditional occupations," she said.

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"Sarees have a special place in the lives of Indian women, and saree weaving is an art. The government is working to promote this art as well as the livelihoods it supports. Women in Pune are discerning customers and understand sarees well. It is commendable that Nirupa's is encouraging local artisans through its saree-making process," Kulkarni added.

Kulkarni also said efforts were being explored to provide space at railway stations for outlets selling textiles and locally made handicraft products. Such initiatives, she said, could help traditional artisans reach a wider customer base while ensuring that traditional arts and occupations are preserved and passed on to future generations.

Nirupa Tayade, founder of Nirupa's, said the new 6,500-7,000 sq ft showroom offers an extensive collection of authentic Yeola Paithani and silk sarees. The Pune outlet is the brand's first showroom in the city and offers handloom sarees in the price range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 7 lakh.

"The collection includes traditional Yeola Paithani, Banarasi, silk and Patola sarees, along with contemporary designs featuring Zardozi and pearl work. Special attention has been given to the texture, craftsmanship and finishing of every saree," Tayade said.

According to Tayade, the sarees are woven on authentic handlooms, with several stages of production involving skilled artisans. Nirupa's currently has a presence in Thane and Mumbai and is now looking to establish a presence among Pune's discerning saree buyers.

Actor Prajakta Mali is the brand ambassador of Nirupa's. Tayade said Mali recently wore a Nirupa's saree on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Actors Ketaki Mategaonkar and Abhijit Khandkekar are also among the celebrities who have purchased sarees from the brand.

The inauguration was attended by Tayade's mother Vandana Wazare, Akhil Bharatiya Chitrapat Mahamandal president Meghraj Rajebhosale, Esham Tayade, Dilip Khaire, Dhiraj Wazare, Ganesh Doke, Mahesh Gaikwad, Yogita Gaikwad, Tushar Khaire, Sarang Magar, Vaishali Doke and Rohit Doke, among others.

Tayade added that customers purchasing sarees from the new showroom during the first seven days of its opening would be offered special discounts.

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