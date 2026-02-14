NIS Management Limited Reports Q3 FY26 Revenue of Rs 103.77 Cr; 9M Revenue Stands at Rs 318.66 Cr

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, NIS Management Limited has announced its Unaudited Q3 & 9M FY26 Financial Results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights of Q3 FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 103.77 Cr

- EBITDA of ₹ 5.69 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 5.48%

- PAT of ₹ 2.83 Cr

- PAT Margin of 2.73%

- EPS of ₹ 1.43

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights of 9M FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 318.66 Cr

- EBITDA of ₹ 22.42 Cr

- EBITDA Margin of 7.04%

- PAT of ₹ 13.05 Cr

- PAT Margin of 4.10%

- EPS of ₹ 7.59

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We are pleased to report a steady performance for Q3 and 9M FY26. During Q3 FY26, we achieved consolidated total income of ₹ 103.77 Cr with PAT of ₹ 2.83 Cr, while for 9M FY26, total income stood at ₹ 318.66 Cr and PAT at ₹ 13.05 Cr. The performance reflects consistent demand across our core security and integrated facility management services, supported by strong execution across multiple states and client segments.

Our diversified service portfolio, large trained workforce, and long-standing client relationships continue to provide revenue stability and operational leverage. We are also seeing encouraging traction in technology-enabled security and higher-value facility management services, which is supporting margin improvement.

Going forward, we remain focused on strengthening our integrated service offerings, improving operating efficiencies, and expanding into higher-margin segments while maintaining service quality and disciplined growth."

