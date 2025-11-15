DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / NIS Management Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Performance; Consolidated EBITDA Up 11 percent and Net Profit Up 13 percent

NIS Management Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Performance; Consolidated EBITDA Up 11 percent and Net Profit Up 13 percent

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:05 PM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, NIS Management Limited has announced its Unaudited H1 FY26 Financial Results.

Advertisement

Key Financial Highlights

Advertisement

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H1FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 214.89 Cr, YoY growth of 6.80%

Advertisement

* EBITDA of ₹ 16.73 Cr, YoY growth of 11.31%

* EBITDA Margin of 7.79%, YoY growth of 32 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 10.22 Cr, YoY growth of 12.57%

* PAT Margin of 4.76%, YoY growth of 24 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 6.42, YoY growth of 6.12%

Key Standalone Financial Highlights H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 204.69 Cr, YoY growth of 8.36%

* EBITDA of ₹ 13.95 Cr, YoY growth of 28.87%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.81%, YoY growth of 108 Bps

* PAT of ₹ 9.121 Cr, YoY growth of 40.07%

* PAT Margin of 4.46%, YoY growth of 101 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 5.73, YoY growth of 32.03%

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We are pleased with our strong performance in H1 FY26, supported by steady revenue growth and a meaningful improvement in profitability. The rise in EBITDA and net profit reflects our continued focus on operational discipline, cost efficiency, and enhancing our service mix across security, facility management, and electronic security solutions.

As we move forward, we remain committed to strengthening our integrated services platform through technology adoption, higher-value offerings, and consistent service quality. Our focus continues to be sustainable, profitable growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

We will also continue to prioritise workforce development, process automation, and stronger governance practices to ensure superior service delivery across our pan-India operations. These efforts will support our long-term strategy and help us build a more scalable and resilient organisation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts