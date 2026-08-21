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Home / Business / NIS Management Limited Secures Two Orders Worth Rs 34.22 Cr from Building Construction Department, Patna

NIS Management Limited Secures Two Orders Worth Rs 34.22 Cr from Building Construction Department, Patna

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ANI
Updated At : 12:03 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 21: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of the leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, has announced the receipt of two work orders from the Office of Chief Engineer (Patna), Building Construction Department, aggregating to approximately ₹34.22 Cr, inclusive of applicable taxes.

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The first order, valued at approximately ₹19.57 Cr, has been awarded for comprehensive housekeeping, operation and maintenance services for Type A and B flats at Gardanibagh, Patna. The second order, valued at approximately ₹14.65 Cr, has been awarded for housekeeping, operation and maintenance services for Officers Housing Premises at Gardanibagh, Patna.

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Together, the two orders have a combined value of approximately ₹34.22 Cr and cover comprehensive housekeeping, operation and maintenance services across residential premises at Gardanibagh, Patna. Both orders have an execution period of five years from the respective dates of issuance of the work orders.

The receipt of these orders further strengthens the Company's presence in the integrated facility management segment and reinforces its capabilities in executing long-duration operation, maintenance and housekeeping mandates for institutional and government clients.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Debajit Choudhury, Chairman & Managing Director of NIS Management Limited, said, "We are pleased to begin another long-term engagement with the Building Construction Department through these two orders aggregating to ₹34.22 Cr. Securing mandates of this scale and tenure is encouraging for us and demonstrates our ability to undertake comprehensive housekeeping, operations and maintenance responsibilities across large premises.

These wins add further depth to our order portfolio and provide multi-year business visibility. We continue to pursue quality opportunities where our integrated service capabilities, operational experience and on-ground execution strength can create a differentiated proposition. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to sustaining our growth momentum."

About NIS Management Limited

NIS Management Limited, founded in Kolkata in 1985 as a security and investigative services provider, became a corporate entity in 2006. Over the years, the company expanded into facility management, electronic security, and skill development. Today, it manages a workforce of about 19,154 personnel, including back-office staff, across 14 states, supporting operations at approximately 1,500 sites.

Its clientele includes corporates, banks, hospitality groups, manufacturing units, healthcare institutions, public sector enterprises, airports, and retail companies. The company also operates NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited for electronic security solutions and Keertika Academy Private Limited, an NSDC-recognized training partner.

Looking ahead, the company plans to strengthen its position in integrated facility management through targeted service expansion, greater technology adoption, and a shift towards higher-value, margin-accretive offerings, complemented by strategic partnerships or acquisitions. Its long-term vision and mission underline professional service delivery, sustainable growth, and workforce empowerment.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on 2 September 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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