NIS Management Secures ₹30.77 Cr Contract Renewal from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25: NIS Management Limited, (BSE - 544495), One of the leading integrated services platforms specializing in security services, facility management, electronic security, and skill development has secured 5 work orders aggregating to ₹30.77 Cr (inclusive of all taxes) from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited. The contracts are valid till 31st March 2027 and represent renewal of existing service agreements across multiple operational locations.

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Under the awarded contracts, the Company will provide integrated housekeeping, pantry, MEP electrical, and ancillary support services across multiple facilities. The scope includes manpower deployment, operational management, and execution of support services aimed at ensuring seamless day-to-day operations and maintaining consistent service quality standards.

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Order Details:

- Client: Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited

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- Services: Housekeeping, Pantry Boy, MEP Electrical & Ancillary Support Services

- Order Value: ₹30.77 Cr (inclusive of all taxes)

- Contract Tenure: Till 31st March 2027

- Nature of Contract: Renewal of Existing Service Agreements Across Multiple Locations

The continued renewal of service agreements from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited reflects the client's continued trust in the Company's execution capabilities, operational reliability, and ability to manage large-scale multi-location operations efficiently.

Commenting on the Development Mr. Debajit Choudhury Chairman & Managing Director, of NIS Management Limited said, "We are pleased to receive the renewal of these service contracts from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited. The continued association reflects the client's trust in our execution capabilities, service quality standards, and our ability to efficiently manage large scale multi location operations with consistency and reliability.

At NIS Management, we remain focused on strengthening our integrated service capabilities across facility management, technical support, and manpower-driven operations. We believe the growing preference for organized and execution-focused service providers continues to create long term opportunities for the integrated facility management sector."

About NIS Management Limited

NIS Management Limited, founded in Kolkata in 1985 as a security and investigative services provider, became a corporate entity in 2006. Over the years, the company expanded into facility management, electronic security, and skill development. Today, it manages a workforce of about 18,000 personnel, including back-office staff, across 14 states, supporting operations at approximately 1,500 sites.

Its clientele includes corporates, banks, hospitality groups, manufacturing units, healthcare institutions, public sector enterprises, airports, and retail companies. The company also operates NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited for electronic security solutions and Keertika Academy Private Limited, an NSDC-recognised training partner.

Looking ahead, the company plans to strengthen its position in integrated facility management through targeted service expansion, greater technology adoption, and a shift towards higher-value, margin-accretive offerings, complemented by strategic partnerships or acquisitions. Its long-term vision and mission underline professional service delivery, sustainable growth, and workforce empowerment.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on 2 September 2025.

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