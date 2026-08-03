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New Delhi [India], August 3: Technology-driven startup HoardSpace is building a digital marketplace that enables brands and businesses to discover, compare, book, and manage more than 3,000 verified outdoor advertising locations across 250+ cities in India.

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Outdoor advertising remains one of the most influential and effective forms of brand communication, reaching millions of consumers every day through hoardings, billboards, unipoles, gantries, bus shelter ads, DOOH, LED displays, and transit media. It continues to be a preferred marketing channel for industries including real estate, retail, education, healthcare, hospitality, automotive, FMCG, e-commerce, technology, banking, finance, insurance, entertainment, consumer electronics, restaurants, political campaigns, government awareness campaigns, and public service initiatives. Despite its effectiveness, the outdoor advertising (OOH) industry remains fragmented, requiring businesses to contact multiple media owners, compare prices manually, and verify availability through time-consuming offline processes. HoardSpace simplifies media planning by enabling businesses to discover, compare, and book verified outdoor advertising locations across India through a single technology-driven platform.

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Recognising this challenge, students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela founded HoardSpace Bookings Pvt Ltd, an AI-driven B2B marketplace designed to simplify how businesses discover, compare, book, and connect with outdoor media owners across India.

Incubated at the Foundation for Technology & Business Incubation (FTBI), NIT Rourkela, the startup aims to bring greater transparency, accessibility, efficiency, and digital transformation to India's outdoor advertising ecosystem. By replacing traditional offline processes with a centralised outdoor platform, HoardSpace enables brands and SMEs to explore verified outdoor advertising locations, submit booking requests, and manage campaigns more efficiently while helping media owners improve inventory booking and management.

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The founder believes booking hoardings and other outdoor media should be as easy as booking a hotel or flight online. Instead of relying on lengthy phone calls and disconnected spreadsheets, brands can explore available advertising options, compare formats, and create campaign plan by their own with HoardSpace AI, book directly and manage billboards online.

Traditionally, booking a hoarding or billboard involved contacting multiple media owners, requesting photographs and location details, negotiating pricing, confirming availability, processing quotations and coordinating campaign execution through numerous phone calls and emails. HoardSpace simplifies this workflow by bringing the entire process onto a single digital platform. Businesses can discover advertising locations across cities, compare different outdoor advertising formats, review site details, submit booking enquiries and connect directly with media owners. Once the advertising requirements are finalised, the campaign can be coordinated efficiently through a centralised workflow, reducing the time and effort involved in planning and booking outdoor advertising campaigns.

The platform combines map-based media discovery, transparent pricing, audience reach estimates, campaign planning, and streamlined booking management to make outdoor advertising more accessible, efficient, and data-driven. Through its growing nationwide network of media owners and advertising partners, HoardSpace enables businesses to get efficient booking of OOHs while helping media owners manage inventory more effectively. The company has already facilitated successful outdoor advertising campaigns for businesses, demonstrating the growing demand for a transparent, technology-driven marketplace in India's evolving OOH industry. As it continues to expand its

Today, HoardSpace features hoardings, billboards, unipoles, LED billboards and other DOOH and OOH advertising formats. The platform is built for startups, SMEs, advertising agencies, enterprises and brands looking to execute outdoor advertising campaigns across metropolitan cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Vijaywada, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Indore, Bhopal, Nagpur, Surat, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Siliguri, Asansol, Durgapur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tiruppur, Guntur, Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kolhapur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hubballi, Belagavi, Panaji, Shillong, Imphal, Agartala Vadodara, Nashik, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Guwahati, Dehradun, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Mysuru, Mangaluru and several other high-growth cities across India as well as Tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

"Outdoor advertising has enormous potential, but the industry still depends heavily on manual processes. Our vision with HoardSpace is to build technology that makes hoardings booking industry simple, transparent and efficient for businesses while helping media owners increase their bookings" said Debi Prasad Sahoo, Founder & CEO of HoardSpace Bookings Pvt Ltd.

HoardSpace is a digital marketplace simplifying outdoor advertising by enabling advertisers, agencies, brands, and media owners to discover, compare, book, and manage hoardings, billboards, and other OOH media through a single transparent platform. By combining nationwide inventory with a seamless quick digital booking experience, the company aims to make outdoor advertising more accessible, efficient, and organised across India. Now businesses can search, book and manage multitple hoardings in multiple cities in a single platform without any phone calls, manual sheets, and Long PPTs.

Book hoardings online with HoardSpace. Smarter, faster, and more convinient than traditional booking.

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