NITI Aayog says textile, chemical, solar, other sectors key to position India as global manufacturing hub

India’s textile industry has significant potential to strengthen its global competitiveness by improving raw material availability, scaling up manufacturing through infrastructure support, and expanding market access through deeper trade integration, as per the NITI Aayog report.

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In its report titled ‘Key Sectors to Position India as a Global Manufacturing Hub’, NITI Aayog highlighted that India’s textile and apparel industry (T&A) is one of the country’s most important manufacturing sectors, contributing approximately 2 per cent to national GDP, 11 per cent to manufacturing GVA, and 9 per cent of merchandise exports.

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The sector is also the second-largest employer after agriculture, providing livelihoods to more than 45 million people and supporting widespread MSME-led industrial development.

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In fiscal 2025, India exported textile products worth USD 37.7 billion and accounted for 4.1 percent of global textile and apparel exports, making it the sixth-largest textile exporter globally.

The report highlighted India’s telecom and electronics sector has significant potential to enhance its global competitiveness by deepening localisation and strengthening domestic component manufacturing.

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Key priorities include promoting joint ventures and technology transfer, developing integrated industrial clusters, expanding high-potential export segments, and strengthening testing, certification and skill development to support scale, innovation and productivity.

India is currently the world’s second-largest telecommunications market with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, approximately 85 per cent telecom penetration, and nearly 75 percent internet usage.

With regard to solar sector, the report emphasises that India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem has strong potential to deepen domestic value addition by strengthening upstream capabilities and reducing import dependence.

Key priorities include technology partnerships and joint ventures, greater R&D and performance-linked support, development of integrated clean-tech clusters, and industry-led skilling. Strengthening trade partnerships and G2G frameworks can also expand export opportunities and secure global market access.

India had installed 106 GW of solar capacity by March 2025 and needs to add about 174 GW to meet the 2030 target of 280 GW solar capacities. The report is envisaged as an instrument that will guide selected sectors in strengthening their manufacturing ecosystem over time. Industry and government can collaborate to enhance India’s manufacturing prowess through specific interventions customised to overcome the existing challenges,

Furthermore, the report asserted that the domestic chemicals industry is broadly led by three key consumption segments: petrochemicals and organic chemicals, specialty chemicals, and inorganic chemicals.

Petrochemicals and organic chemicals form the largest segment and include polymers, synthetic fibres, performance plastics, building blocks, intermediates and end-products.

India’s chemicals industry has significant potential to enhance domestic value addition by expanding downstream production and improving feedstock utilisation. Promoting domestic manufacturing, investments in competitiveness and strategic use of FTAs can help reduce import dependence, strengthen downstream capabilities, and support sustainable industry growth.