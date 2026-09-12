Nitin Gadkari Graces 22nd Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards, Celebrating Excellence Across the Indo-US Business Corridor

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), West India Council, hosted the 22nd Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, industry stakeholders and members of the Indo-US business community to celebrate outstanding contributions to bilateral trade and economic collaboration.

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The evening was elevated by the distinguished presence of Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest.

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We were honoured to have Mr. Vinay Tonse, MD and CEO of YES Bank, as our Guest of Honor.

A highlight of the evening was Shri Gadkari’s participation in the felicitation of all 13 award winners, recognising their achievements and contributions to the Indo-US corporate ecosystem. His presence added tremendous significance to an evening dedicated to celebrating businesses and leaders who continue to strengthen the economic and commercial relationship between India and the United States.

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Announcement of IACE AWARDS 2026 & PRESENTATION

Excellence in Manufacturing (MSME Category) - Aerospace Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Excellence in Manufacturing – CCL Products (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Excellence in Service (MSME) - Sapience Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Excellence in Service - P. N. Gadgil Jewellers Ltd.

Excellence in Technology (MSME Category) - Efftronics System Pvt. Ltd.

Excellence in Technology - Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.

Emerging Cross-Border Enterprise of the Year - Providence India

Excellence in Sustainability - Ohmium International, Inc.

Corporate Leader of the Year - Tata Electronics Ltd.

Business Leader of the Year – Male (Indo-US Business Corridor)

Mr. Dilip Sanghavi, Sun Pharma

Business Leader of the Year - Female (Indo-US Business Corridor)

Ms. Kaku Nakhate, Chair, India BofA Securities India Ltd.

IACC's Cross-Border Investment Leadership Award 2026 - Micron India

Indo-US Startup of the Year Award – Securis360 Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Shri Gadkari’s presence was particularly meaningful, reflecting the importance of sustained dialogue between government, industry and the international business community. His association with the IACE Awards also reaffirmed the larger vision of recognising businesses that contribute meaningfully to growth, innovation, employment, investment and stronger India-US commercial ties.

The 22nd edition of the IACE Awards continued IACC’s long-standing tradition of recognising excellence across the Indo-US corridor. The Awards have evolved into one of the Chamber’s flagship platforms for acknowledging Indian and American companies and individuals whose work has created a significant impact across business, industry and the wider community.

The 13 awardees were celebrated not merely for individual corporate achievements, but for their role in shaping a stronger and more dynamic Indo-US business corridor.

The evening concluded on a note of appreciation and optimism, with IACC reaffirming its commitment to facilitating meaningful business relationships, promoting bilateral trade and creating platforms that bring Indian and American enterprises closer together.

The 22nd Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards 2026 thus marked another significant chapter in IACC’s continuing journey of celebrating excellence and strengthening the economic bridge between India and the United States.

Special Thanks to all our partners:

Gold Partner: Ahuja Valecha and Associates

Banking Partner: DBS Bank

Silver Partner: S B Reshellers, CitiusTech, Aurum Ventures

State Partner: North Carolina

Corporate Contributor: Elmach Packages India Pvt. Ltd., FidelTech, Walter P Moore, Abhijit Shah, JB Boda

Hospitality Partner: Aures Hospitality Group

NGO Partner- My Green Society

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