Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, to Address the Industry at the 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo

New Delhi [India], March 18: The 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo 2025, jointly organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Exhibitions India Group (EIG), offers a unique opportunity for India's digital and emerging technologies ecosystem to showcase their achievements and contributions.

Scheduled from March 19-21, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the expo is honoured that Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest. Sharing his views about this prestigious event, the Hon'ble Minister said, "While Convergence India has long been a champion of India's 'Digital Revolution', Smart Cities India has played a crucial role in the country's ongoing modernisation and development initiatives. Supporting the Government of India's vision of Digital India, Make in India, and Smart Cities Mission, the expo provides a one-of-a-kind international forum to showcase 'Brand India' and unlock new opportunities in the country's economic revolution."

Under the theme "Imagining an AI-Driven Future Today: Innovating for a Better Tomorrow", the 2025 edition allows visitors to enter a world of immersive technology. It brings together over 1,000 exhibitors from 28 countries, featuring cutting-edge advancements and solutions in telecom, Satcom, 6G, AI, big data, IoT, cybersecurity, smart governance, fintech, urban mobility, and more, to an audience of over 50,000 over three days.

Up to 45 conference sessions will be held concurrently, during which representatives from the Union and State governments, industry stalwarts, think tanks and academia will debate issues relating to India's digital revolution on topics like 'Connecting India: From 5G leader to 6G game changer', 'How AI will shape India's Tech-Ade', 'Women & Technology: Leading India's Transformation in a Changing World', and more. Esteemed speakers from participating Ministries include Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT and CEO of India AI Mission; Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT; and A. Dhanalakshmi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Science & Technology.

Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow and Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, will be among the international speakers. Meanwhile, big names like Nokia, Capgemini, Meta, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Jio Platforms, and Cisco will represent the private sector. Prominent entrepreneurs such as Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CMO, boAt) and Ankur Warikoo will also engage with attendees, offering insights into India's thriving startup ecosystem.

Over the years, the expo has become a celebration of India's rising influence as a global digital powerhouse and a display of its emerging modernisation and development landscape. The event also opens doors for global players seeking partnerships and collaborations in the fast-growing Indian market. With several ministers, senior dignitaries, Smart City CEOs, planners, and industry heads marking their presence, the 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo 2025 is a breeding ground for reformative and revolutionary ideas and concepts.

A big crowd-puller is the Startup Hub, which features 300 startups presenting innovations in emerging technologies, ICT, and Smart City solutions. It will facilitate mentoring opportunities by ecosystem pioneers, specifically curated conference sessions, a Startup Pitch competition, and Investor & Startup meets, with the intent to help participating startups establish business relationships with industry stakeholders. Moreover, the coveted Smart City & Fintech Innovation Awards will catapult this ecosystem to the next level.

In addition to the business activities planned, the event is a crowd puller and the go-to venue for those seeking the latest gadgets, accessories, gaming, Satcom/OTT solutions, customised WiFi / media, surveillance equipment, computer peripherals, etc., or wanting to explore experiential zones and interactive workshops. An Indoor Drone Show will allow the participants and visitors to experience live demonstrations of the latest drone technology. Meanwhile, an interactive AI zone will enable visitors get a first-hand look at the sheer power of AI in shaping tomorrow's world.

Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, observed, "India is at the forefront of the digital revolution. And, in this context, the Convergence India & Smart Cities India expo has remained a clear leader and a powerful platform where ideas transform into execution, shaping India's future in digital technology and smart infrastructure. We will continue to guide the industry towards futuristic technologies that will empower the economy and bring the nation closer to the vision of becoming 'Viksit' by 2047."

Co-located expos:

- AI Bharat Expo

- IoT India Expo

- Mobile India Expo

- Fintech India Expo

- Embedded Tech India Expo

- Smart Mobility India Expo

- Startup Hub Expo

Since 1992, Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It's the country's largest technology and infrastructure expo, providing a platform to showcase 'Brand India' by supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' missions. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of telecom, Satcom, broadcast, wired & wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks, IT solutions such as Cloud, Big Data & Analytics, AI, smart solutions, M2M, Mobile & Accessories, IoT, Embedded tech, Blockchain, FinTech and Digital Gaming - the entire gamut of digital solutions.

The Smart Cities India expo displays India's emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

