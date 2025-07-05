PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: The celebration saw the presence of Abhinay Deo, Neeta Shah (Producers of GamerLog ) Prashant Virendra Sharma, Thakur Anoop Singh,Shweta Khanduri, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Simran Ahuja,, Sonia Birjee, Sangeeta Kapur, Gaurav Sharma & Many More.

The city's fitness elite gathered for an unforgettable evening as Nitrro Bespoke Fitness Powai, India's most luxurious fitness destination, spectacularly celebrated its 6th anniversary. Spearheaded by the visionary Prabodh V. Davkhare, Chairman of Nitrro Bespoke Fitness, the soiree was nothing short of iconic -- fusing the worlds of wellness, opulence, and community like never before.

Nitro also launched it's Energy Drink Roar.

Held at the swanky *Nitrro Bespoke Fitness, 10th, B-Wing, Supreme Business Park, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai*, the event commemorated six glorious years of redefining fitness through innovation, dedication, and bespoke experiences.

Guests were treated to a night packed with dazzling performances, an electric live DJ set, luxe giveaways, and curated hospitality that set new standards in wellness celebrations. The highlight of the evening? A series of surprise product launches that pushed the boundaries of luxury fitness and wellness -- setting the tone for the next era of transformation at Nitrro.

From celebrity trainers to lifestyle influencers, fitness fanatics to industry insiders -- the event brought together Mumbai's most influential crowd under one roof to honour a legacy built on strength, sweat, and style.

"Nitrro has always stood for more than just fitness -- it's about crafting an elevated lifestyle where discipline meets luxury. Celebrating six years of our Powai flagship is not just a milestone, it's a reminder of the community we've built, the lives we've transformed, and the limitless potential that lies ahead" says Prabodh V. Davkhare, Chairman, Nitrro Bespoke Fitness

