Nitte Announces Final Application Phase for MCA Program at NMAMIT and NMIT

SMPL

Advertisement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: For students who have been weighing their options, the time to decide is now. Nitte University has entered the final application phase for its Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT), Bengaluru and NMAM Institute of Technology (NMAMIT), Nitte. The window of applications closes on 2nd July 2026.

Advertisement

At NMAMIT and NMIT, students are expected to build, publish work, gain certifications, engage with real time industry exposure and leave with more than just a degree. This foundation is built into the structure in both programs from day one.

Advertisement

Students can choose between learning pathways in Full Stack Development and Data Science. Along the way they can earn two to three industry-recognized certifications in Cloud technologies, AWS and CISCO. The curriculum is regularly reviewed and refined with input from industry experts, alumni and academic peers to ensure that students gain the knowledge, skills and perspectives needed to be industry-ready.

At NMAMIT, the MCA program carries NBA accreditation and offers three specialization tracks in Data Science, Full Stack Development and Information Technology. These certifications are a signal to international organizations and employers that the program satisfies a quality standard. Students benefit from a strong blend of industry exposure, research and innovation. Over seventy recruiters visit annually and students have secured international placements with organizations in Japan including Kobayashi, Nidec and Mamiya IT Solutions. The department has also fostered a vibrant research culture, producing over 170 research publications and 110 patents while securing funded projects worth 30 lakhs.

Advertisement

What sets NMAMIT apart is how deeply research is woven into student life. Students who publish a paper or file a patent during the program receive dedicated marks in their final assessment. That one policy changes how students think about their projects. A dedicated Centre of Innovation supports research in Natural Language Processing and Speech Disorder Problems in Kannada Language, funded by VGST. Hands-on workshops in Cloud Computing, Flutter and Full Stack Development are integrated into the academic calendar. Faculty guide students from project ideas to published papers or filed patents.

Learning at NMIT happens across labs, boot camps, workshops and live project environments. Students work on problems including an AI-driven road accident prediction system, a sustainable waste management application, a healthcare automation tool and image processing solutions. These are not textbook exercises only. They are the kind of projects that become portfolios, research papers and in some cases, patents. The institution covers patent filing fees for student projects, which means a strong idea does not have to stop at the classroom door.

Faculty at NMIT mentor students through certifications, placement preparation and startup development. Live project collaborations run with companies such as IBM, Capgemini and Cognizant while industry visits take students to Infosys, Accenture, DRDO, ISRO and NAL. Students are placed in reputed organizations like TCS, Tata Elxsi, Infosys and Accenture. In the most recent cycle, 80 students were placed in roles ranging from Software Engineer and Analyst to Quality Assurance Engineer across MNCs and startups.

Alumni from both institutions are working across MNCs, government organizations and their own entrepreneurial ventures including startups such as Visualize Garden and Greenbots IT.

Students who have been thinking about an MCA at NMIT or NMAMIT need to apply before 2nd July 2026.

For more information, visit: apply.nitte.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)