NIVITA HUF Acquires OMWEB to Expand Digital Capabilities and Drive Strategic Growth

NIVITA HUF Acquires OMWEB to Expand Digital Capabilities and Drive Strategic Growth

ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: NIVITA HUF, a forward-thinking enterprise committed to innovation and business excellence, is pleased to announce the acquisition of OMWEB, a digital services company recognized for its expertise in web development, digital transformation, and technology solutions.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in NIVITA HUF's long-term vision to expand its footprint in the digital and technology sector. By integrating OMWEB's talent, technology, and client portfolio, NIVITA HUF will strengthen its service offerings and accelerate innovation across its operations.

OMWEB operates under the domain omweb.com, and has built a strong online presence delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to businesses across various industries.

We are thrilled to welcome OMWEB into the NIVITA HUF family. OMWEB has built a strong reputation in the digital space, and this acquisition reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, future-ready solutions to our clients.

OMWEB will continue to operate under its established brand in the near term while aligning its services, team, and strategic direction with NIVITA HUF's broader business goals. Clients can expect a seamless transition with continued access to the same trusted services and teams they've relied on -- now backed by the additional resources and expertise of NIVITA HUF.

This acquisition represents an exciting step forward in NIVITA HUF's journey to become a key player in the global digital innovation landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

