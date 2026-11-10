NLMC issues RFP to e-auction 11 government residential flats in Prayagraj

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) has officially released a Request for Proposal for the electronic auction of 11 government-owned residential flats located across three established housing schemes in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Union Ministry of Finance, the public asset manager released the tender document to invite prospective homebuyers, individual investors, and eligible bidders to secure properties through a transparent and competitive digital bidding framework.

"The initiative forms part of NLMC's continued efforts to facilitate the monetisation of surplus and underutilised public assets through transparent, market-driven and technology-enabled processes, while promoting their productive utilisation," the Ministry said.

The inventory on offer includes ready-built two-bedroom and three-bedroom residential units situated in prominent residential sectors that provide direct connectivity to schools, healthcare institutions, commercial establishments, and other civic infrastructure.

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Among the units listed for bidding, five 2 BHK flats are located at the Juhi Housing Scheme on Muir Road, featuring built-up areas ranging between approximately 107 and 108 square metres. Four apartments are situated at the Parivartan Housing Scheme on Thornhill Road, comprising both 2 BHK and 3 BHK layouts with built-up areas spanning approximately 106 to 139 square metres.

The remaining two units are 3 BHK flats under the Agnipath Housing Scheme at T.B. Sapru Road in Civil Lines, covering built-up areas of roughly 96 and 112 square metres.

"The e-auction will be conducted through a digital auction platform, enabling eligible participants to submit competitive bids in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the RFP," the Ministry added. "The RFP, detailed property particulars, eligibility requirements, EMD provisions, bidding procedures and other terms and conditions may be accessed through the designated e-auction portal."

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A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for November 20 at 11:00 AM to give bidders clarity regarding technical documentation, terms, eligibility criteria, and payment guidelines. The final deadline for completing bidder registration and submitting the mandatory Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) is set for December 7 by 5:00 PM.

The competitive e-auction itself will take place online on December 11 between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM via the e-auction portal.

The National Land Monetization Corporation functions as a wholly owned Government of India enterprise administered under the Department of Public Enterprises within the Ministry of Finance. (ANI)

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