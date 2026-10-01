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Home / Business / NMDC iron ore production rises 23% to 27.27 MT up to September; sales remain flat

NMDC iron ore production rises 23% to 27.27 MT up to September; sales remain flat

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ANI
Updated At : 06:47 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): State-owned iron ore miner NMDC recorded a sharp rise in cumulative iron ore production up to September 2026, even as sales remained unchanged from the corresponding period last year, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

NMDC's cumulative iron ore production rose to 27.27 million tonnes (MT) up to September 2026 from 22.20 MT in the year-ago period, marking an increase of about 22.8 per cent. However, cumulative sales stood at 22.23 MT, unchanged from the corresponding period last year.

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The divergence between production and sales is significant as the company's output growth has substantially outpaced dispatches during the period.

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For September alone, NMDC produced 4.04 MT of iron ore, up about 7.7 per cent from 3.75 MT in September 2025. Monthly sales, however, declined about 9.5 per cent to 3.51 MT, compared with 3.88 MT a year earlier.

The company's Chhattisgarh operations accounted for the bulk of the cumulative output. Production from the state increased to 18.92 MT up to September from 14.78 MT in the corresponding period last year. Sales from Chhattisgarh rose to 16.42 MT from 15.13 MT.

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In Karnataka, cumulative production increased to 8.35 MT from 7.42 MT. Sales, however, declined to 5.81 MT from 7.10 MT during the same period.

During September, Chhattisgarh produced 2.50 MT against 2.49 MT a year ago, while Karnataka's production increased to 1.54 MT from 1.26 MT.

NMDC disclosed the provisional production and sales figures under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

The latest figures show that while NMDC has significantly expanded production so far this year, the pace of sales has yet to keep up with the increase in output. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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