NMDC recovers 27.29-carat diamond at its Panna site, second-largest diamond ever produced by company

Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): NMDC is an eco-friendly mining company & largest producer of iron ore in India has announce the production of a remarkable diamond.

In a post on X, NMDC said, "A sparkling milestone for NMDC’s Diamond Mining Project, Panna. On 15 September 2026, DMP Panna recovered a remarkable 27.29-carat gem-quality diamond — the second-largest diamond ever produced by NMDC at Panna. Coming soon after the recovery of a 13.16-carat gem-quality diamond in July 2026, this marks another proud achievement for Team NMDC."

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NMDC is one of the most profitable Navratna PSE under Ministry of Steel. The Diamond Mining Project at Majhgawan - Panna commenced production of diamond in 1971-72. The Majhgawan Diamond Pipe is located at about 15 km from the Panna town in the south-west direction. This project happens to be the only mechanized diamond mine in the country. The Project is equipped with the facilities of Ore Processing Plant including heavy media separation unit, X-ray sorter for diamond separation and disposal system for tailings generated.

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National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India is the single largest producer of iron ore in India. It owns and operates highly mechanized iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka and has its registered office at Hyderabad, Telangana. NMDC is considered to be one of the low-cost producers of iron ore in the world. It also operates the only mechanized diamond mine in India at Panna, Madhya Pradesh.

The Company is producing about over 50+ MTPA of iron ore from its major iron producing units i.e. from Bailadila Sector in Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in Bellary-Hospet region in Karnataka. NMDC envisages to have an iron ore production capacity of 100 MNT by FY30.

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All of NMDC mining complexes have been rated 5 Star by Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines which is a testimony to its scientific and sustainable mining practices.

NMDC has its own R&D Centre at Hyderabad which is recognized as a Centre of Excellence by UNIDO. All the NMDC mines and R&D Centre have ISO & EMS accreditations. (ANI)

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