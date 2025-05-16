NMIMS Bengaluru Organises the 16th Convocation for School of Business Management

Prose Integrated

New Delhi [India], May 16: The 16th Convocation 2025 was one of the prestigious events embracing the success of students. It was held in NMIMS Bengaluru Campus - Auditorium . It was graced by the Chief Guest - Shri. Shridhar Venkat, CEO - The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Shri Shailesh Patel, Nominee of Honourable Chancellor, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor and Nominee of Honourable Vice Chancellor, Dr. Tanmoy Chakraborty, Registrar, Dr. Narayani Ramachandran, Campus Director, NMIMS - Bengaluru and faculty members.

Dr. Sreelekha Kopparambil, Assistant Professor, School of Business Management, welcomed the chief guest and delegates for convocation 2025. The event was initiated by the lighting of the lamp followed by the convocation open declaration by Shri Shailesh Patel, Nominee of Honourable Chancellor. Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor and Nominee of Honourable Vice Chancellor, proceeded with the event by welcoming the delegates and sharing her joy for the graduation day of students at the NMIMS Bengaluru campus. She expressed, "Convocation is not just a mere ceremony; it is the celebration of excellence, resilience and transformational journeys of students. As you take on the world from tomorrow with the values you have instilled in the two years of your degree, I encourage you to stay connected to your alma mater and contribute to the legacy of the institution."

Dr Narayani Ramachandran, Campus Director, NMIMS - Bengaluru, presented the annual report with pride and enthusiasm. Her words stood as an inspiration for everyone: "With continuous development in the field of education, we continue to set new benchmarks for the year 2024-2025. We secured second position in Business Today, India Today, Fortune India and Open magazines city-wise. We secured the 16th position in the top 50 private B schools in India in Business Today and India Today. NMIMS Bengaluru Rank 10th B-School in South India and Rank 16th in Private University by Times B School 2024. Our students secured the highest package of INR 72 lakhs per annum for an international placement. We are constantly expanding our global relations by collaborating with international universities. Our students continue to excel in diverse fields through leadership programmes, research papers and participation in challenging competitions across the world. As we strive to prepare students for a dynamic business landscape, we closely pay attention to holistic learning opportunities leading to incredible success in the future."

The motivational words of the director filled students with enthusiasm for the journey ahead. The esteemed university then conferred convocation awards to students of School of Business Management. The degrees were presented by Shri Shailesh Patel, Nominee of Honourable Chancellor, Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor and Nominee of Honourable Vice Chancellor and Dr. Narayani Ramachandran, Campus Director, NMIMS - Bengaluru.

The convocation also witnessed honouring the students and teachers for their remarkable performances. Dr. Mallika Srivastava program chair of SBM Bengaluru announced the Dean's List and Rank Holders - Sanidhya N Kodiyalmath, Rishika Jain, Manaya Pushkarna and Anant Gupta received medals and certifications from Shri Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor and Nominee of Honourable Vice Chancellor, for their phenomenal academic performance. Various students received awards for their respective contributions towards achieving excellence in education. Later, the faculty members of NMIMS Bengaluru were also recognised for their dedication and commitment to imparting knowledge.

The Chief Guest, Shri. Shridhar Venkat, CEO - The Akshaya Patra Foundation, shared his valuable insights in the light. Talking about his learning journey in NMIMS, he mentioned, "It is a true honor to be back at my alma mater, NMIMS. Congratulations on this significant milestone in your lives. Today marks not just an end but a beautiful beginning. During my time at NMIMS, I faced my share of ups and downs, including failing econometrics. But I returned after five years and passed! That experience taught me resilience. Remember, success is not about never falling, but about rising every time you do."

He further spoke about his learning journey and career, thereby uplifting students in shaping their lives. His words created an echo in the hearts of everyone, "Today, I serve with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, where we feed over 2 million children daily. Once, a boy told me our meals helped him stay in school and become an engineer. That day, I truly understood happiness - not the kind that comes from wealth or status, but from making a difference. So my message to you is this: chase purpose, not just paychecks. Money will follow. Keep your values intact - integrity and empathy never go out of style! Lastly, remember, happiness moves in circles. What you give will always find its way back to you. Go out there, make a difference, and live a life full of purpose and pride. Wishing you all success, joy and a meaningful life ahead."

After the motivating words of the Chief Guest, the highly regarded convocation 2025 was declared closed by the nominee of the Honourable Chancellor. The Convocation ended on a note of gratitude with the proposal of Vote of Thanks by Dr. Santhosh Chanappa, Assistant Professor, School of Business Management, NMIMS, Bengaluru.

About NMIMS University:

NMIMS Bengaluru, a part of the NMIMS Deemed-to-be University, is dedicated to nurturing future-ready business leaders through its innovative and comprehensive MBA programs. Started in 2008, NMIMS Bengaluru was awarded a rating of A+++ by Business India Magazine. Business Today Magazine ranked NMIMS Bengaluru second in the city-wise category, seventh in the south-zone category and 16th among private B-schools. India Today Magazine ranked SBM, NMIMS Bengaluru as the 2nd in the 'City-wise' category and 5th in the 'South-zone' category awarding it an overall Private B-School rank of 16. Fortune India and Open Magazine placed it as 2nd in the 'City-wise' category, and 8th in the 'South-zone' category. The Institute of Institutional Rankings (IIRF) positioned NMIMS as the 13th in the 'South-Zone' category and 5th spot in the 'State-wise' ranking. NMIMS Bengaluru Rank 10th B-School in South India and Rank 16th in Private University by Times B School 2024.The campus has 4 schools, School of Business Management offering MBA, School of Commerce offering BBA, BSc Finance, B Com, School of Economics offering BSc Economics and School of Law offering BA LLB & BBA LLB. The School of Business Management believes in nurturing a scientific spirit of inquiry among students, and by providing value-based education, molds them into leaders and responsible citizens, who will go on to play the role of change makers in society.

