NMPA sets ambitious cargo target after record 50 million tonnes throughput in FY26: Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh

Mysuru, (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is eyeing another record year after registering its highest-ever cargo throughput of 50 million tonnes in FY26, marking an 8% year-on-year growth, Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh said on Sunday at a business meeting with the Export-Import (EXIM) trade community in Mysuru.

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Singh credited the milestone to sustained collaboration across the port ecosystem. "This has only been possible because of the support and contribution from all the stakeholders here -- the export import, the traders, the industry, the state officials, the federal government agencies," he told ANI, expressing gratitude and urging continued partnership.

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The business meeting brought together stakeholders from across the trade and logistics value chain to review the port's progress and outline its future roadmap. Singh said the interaction also served as an opportunity to share NMPA's vision and gather valuable inputs from users. "We explained to them about our plans and the vision of our honorable prime minister of making the maritime sector of this country as a leader on the global map," he said, referring to the Viksit Bharat 2047 and Maritime India Vision 2030 frameworks.

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Outlining the port's strategy, Singh highlighted ongoing efforts towards capacity augmentation, automation and mechanisation. "All those aspects were explained to them just to build confidence amongst them that this port... is there to grow and this is there to modernize," he said. The alignment of NMPA's strategy with the national mission, he added, is aimed at strengthening India's maritime competitiveness globally.

Singh expressed confidence that the synergy between the port and its stakeholders would help set a new benchmark for cargo throughput this year. "This year again we are going to set a very ambitious target for this port... I'm sure that this year again we will be able to touch a very high level of cargo throughput volumes and that will set a benchmark for this port also for the other similar ports in similar category," he said.

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The chairman noted that the meeting generated constructive suggestions from the trade community, which would feed into NMPA's planning and operations. He reiterated that the port's infrastructure and facilities are being continuously upgraded for the benefit of users and to support India's broader maritime ambitions.

"We will find the results coming very soon," Singh said, indicating that the momentum built in FY26 is expected to carry forward into the current fiscal. (ANI)

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