No adverse trend flagged for ill-fated AI171 aircraft during last six months: MoS Civil Aviation

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Parliament was informed on Monday by MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol that no adverse trend was flagged/reported in reliability reports of Air India during the last six months in respect of AI171 that crashed in Ahmedabad last month.

The minister was asked in a written by Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas whether any adverse observations regarding safety or flightworthiness of the crashed Air India AI171 flight had been flagged before the accident by passengers or the DGCA during last six month.

"During the last six month, no adverse trend has been reported in reliability reports of Air India in respect of crashed aircraft," the minister informed Rajya Sabha in his written reply.

The minister in his reply also noted that a total of nine show cause notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations during the last six months.

"Enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation," he added.

Asked about reasons for the tragic AI171 crash, the minister said the investigation was on to ascertain the reasons or contributory factors.

An investigation has been ordered by Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to determine

the probable cause(s)/contributory factor(s) leading to the accident of Air India flight at Ahmedabad on June 12 in which 260 persons were killed including 241 on board and 19 on the ground as the plane stormed into a doctors' hostel after the crash.

A preliminary report on the accident has been published by AAIB on July 12, and is available on their website www.aaib.gov.in.

"The investigation is in progress to determine the probable cause(s)/contributory factor(s) leading to the accident," the minister said.

In another written answer to a question, the MoS Civil Aviation informed the Upper House that there are 33 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in the fleet of Indian carriers. Out of which, two are under scheduled maintenance.

Asked whether the government intends to withdraw Boeing 787 Dreamliners from the civil aviation sector in the backdrop of the mishap; and whether the government will initiate steps to conduct CBI enquiry on the events that led to the crash, the minister responded, "No such proposal is under consideration." (ANI)

