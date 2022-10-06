No charge for Rupay credit card use on UPI up to Rs 2,000

PTI

New Delhi, October 5

There will be no charge for RuPay credit card use on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for transactions up to Rs 2,000 in line with the RBI direction, a recent NPCI circular said.

RuPay credit card has been operational for the past four years, and all major banks are enabled and are issuing incremental cards for both commercial and retail segments.

“During credit card onboarding on the apps, the device binding and UPI PIN setting process shall include and be construed as customer consent for credit card enablement for all types of transactions,” the circular said.

For international transaction enablement, the existing process from the app will apply to credit cards too, the National Payments Corporation of India said.

Nil Merchant Discount Rate would apply for this category up to the transaction amount less than and equal to Rs 2,000, it noted.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI