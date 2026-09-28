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Home / Business / No coal shortage in India; Centre to explore coal, mining opportunities in Bengal: G Kishan Reddy

No coal shortage in India; Centre to explore coal, mining opportunities in Bengal: G Kishan Reddy

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28 (ANI): India is not facing any coal shortage despite rising power demand and temporary monsoon-related disruptions, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday, adding that the government will explore opportunities to strengthen West Bengal’s coal and mining sectors.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Angul Aluminium Park Roadshow, the Minister said the government is supplying coal, but the demand for power has risen in the range of 12 to 15 per cent.

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“There is no shortage of coal. We are supplying coal, but the demand for power has risen, ranging from approximately 12% to 50%..." he said.

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Reddy said the coal supply situation has normalised after some disruptions during the monsoon season, stressing the government is supplying as much as possible.

“While there were some coal-related issues during the monsoon season, the situation has now normalised. There is no shortfall in coal production; we are supplying as much as possible…”

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He added that the Centre would discuss opportunities for West Bengal in the coal and mining sectors and explore ways in which the central and state governments could work together to strengthen the industry.

“We will certainly discuss the opportunities Bengal should receive within the mining and coal sectors and how the government can collaborate on this…”

The Minister further said the government will focus on boosting employment in the sector and identifying new initiatives that can be taken up in the coming period.

“The focus will be on how to further improve the situation, boost employment in the mining sector, and determine what new initiatives the State Government, the Ministry of Mining, the Ministry of Coal, and our PSUs should undertake in the future,” he said.

In a separate development, the government has directed captive coal-based power plants with an installed capacity of 50 MW and above to operate at their maximum available capacity from October 1 to December 31, 2026, as it prepares to meet an expected increase in electricity demand in the coming months. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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