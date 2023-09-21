 No economic distress among common households, says Centre : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • No economic distress among common households, says Centre

No economic distress among common households, says Centre

This comes after an RBI report said financial savings of common households had crashed to five-decade low in fiscal 2022-23

No economic distress among common households, says Centre

Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 21

The central government on Thursday said there is no distress among common households after a RBI report said the net financial savings of households have crashed to a nearly five-decade low of 5.1 per cent of GDP in fiscal 2022-23.

“Lately, critical voices have been raised with respect to household savings and its overall effect on the economy. However, data indicates that changing consumer preference for different financial products is the real reason for household savings and there is no distress as is being circulated in some circles,” said the Union Finance Ministry.

The RBI had also said financial liabilities of households had shot up by 5.8 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 as compared with 3.8 per cent in 2021-22 which indicated that part of the consumption was being financed by loans.

Putting forward the “correct position with true facts and right inferences with respect to household savings”, the Ministry said there was no big difference in financial assets and liabilities of households.

“Between June 2020 and March 2023, the stock of Household Gross Financial Assets went up by 37.6 per cent, and the Stock of Household Gross Financial Liabilities went up by 42.6%—no big difference between the two,” it said.

“Households added net financial assets of Rs. 22.8 lakh crore in fiscal 20-21, nearly Rs. 17.0 lakh crore in 21-22 and Rs. 13.8 lakh crore in 22-23.

“So, they added less financial assets to their portfolio than in the previous year and the year before, but it is important to note that their overall net financial assets are still growing. They added financial assets by a lesser magnitude than in the previous years because they have now started taking loans to buy real assets such as homes,” said a lengthy Finance Ministry post on X.

As per RBI data, pointed out North Block, there has been a steady double-digit growth in loans for housing since May 2021. Vehicle loans have also been growing at double digits. “The household sector is not in distress, clearly. They are buying vehicles and homes on mortgages,” it surmised.

Overall household savings (current prices) - which includes financial, physical and jewellery - has grown at a CAGR of 9.2 per cent between 2013-14 and 2021-22. Nominal GDP has grown at a CAGR of 9.65 per cent during the same period. “Hence, Household Savings/Nominal GDP has remained constant,” it said.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

2
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

3
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

4
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

5
India

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

6
Punjab

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

7
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

8
India

Lok Sabha passes women's reservation Bill with near unanimity

9
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar regularly met Canadian intel officials, says son

10
Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
India

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Ottawa rejects Indian travel advisory, says Canada one of th...

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

Hindu body in Canada asks Public Safety Minister to treat Pa...

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...

Punjab police raid on aides of gangster Goldy Brar in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, Chandigarh city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, Chandigarh tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

Toddler falls into water bucket in Mauli Jagran, dies

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Burail Jail goes green

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

HRTC starts two Hamirpur-New Delhi buses via Chandigarh

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Punjabi singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers

Campaign against drugs launched