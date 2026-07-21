DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment

No firm claimed incentives under ACC battery PLI scheme despite Rs 5,180 crore investment

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:33 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): No beneficiary firm has claimed any incentive under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, even as the scheme has attracted investments worth Rs 5,180 crore and generated 1,277 direct jobs, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He said the PLI scheme for the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, was approved in May 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore to establish 50 GWh of domestic manufacturing capacity.

Advertisement

The government indicated that incentives have not been claimed because manufacturing capacity under the scheme is yet to be substantially commissioned.

Advertisement

As per the government data in February this year, only 1 GWh of capacity was installed by Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., while the remaining three beneficiaries were yet to commission production facilities.

The Minister said that under PLI ACC Scheme, 40 GWh capacity has been awarded for four projects in three states.

Advertisement

Under the scheme, ACC Energy Storage Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded 5 GWh capacity in Karnataka, Ola Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 20 GWh in Tamil Nadu, Reliance New Energy Battery Storage Ltd. 5 GWh in Gujarat and Reliance New Energy Battery Ltd. 10 GWh in Gujarat.

The Minister said beneficiary firms had cumulatively invested Rs 5,180 crore and generated 1,277 direct jobs as of May 31, 2026.

He said the ACC PLI scheme has acted as a catalyst for India's battery manufacturing ecosystem, encouraging investments beyond the selected beneficiaries.

He noted that several manufacturers outside the scheme have announced plans to set up large-scale cell manufacturing capacity.

The ACC PLI scheme has been designed to build indigenous manufacturing capacity and reduce India's dependence on imported advanced chemistry cells, although there is no restriction on the import of ACC batteries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts