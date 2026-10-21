No Listing Fees. No Lead Fees. No Brokerage: NOFEEZ Brings a Free-to-Use Property Platform to Market

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: Listing a property should not mean paying to advertise it, paying to access potential customers, or losing part of a deal to brokerage. NOFEEZ is built around a simple proposition: make property discovery free for users, with no brokerage, commission, or subscription fees under its stated offering.

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The live property platform allows homeowners to list their properties directly through the application at no cost and receive leads from prospective buyers or tenants without paying a lead-generation fee. By bringing property owners and property seekers closer together, NOFEEZ aims to reduce the costs and complications traditionally associated with renting, selling, or finding a home.

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For homeowners, that means free property listings, free leads, and no brokerage to pay to the platform. The goal is to help owners promote their properties and connect with interested people without the usual listing or lead-access charges. NOFEEZ also emphasises user verification to support more trustworthy interactions.

Beyond Listings: AI-Powered Property Discovery

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NOFEEZ also aims to make property research easier through AI-powered insights and a unified property discovery experience. Users can explore properties across geographical boundaries and access relevant information about property prices, nearby amenities, neighbourhood safety indicators, crime statistics, estimated investment returns, and applicable documentation requirements, subject to data availability.

The objective is to help users make more informed decisions without having to navigate multiple information sources independently. Property prices, safety indicators, ROI estimates and legal requirements can vary by location and should be independently verified before a transaction.

A Free Vastu-Check Feature

NOFEEZ has introduced a Vastu-check feature that users can access free of cost, giving property seekers another consideration to explore when evaluating a potential home.

Available on Android and iOS

The NOFEEZ application is live and available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making it accessible to Android and iPhone users.

A Free-First Approach to Property

NOFEEZ’s homeowner-first model is built around reducing the costs of property discovery. Its stated offering includes free property listings, free leads for homeowners, zero brokerage, zero commission and zero subscription fees. The platform aims to connect owners and property seekers directly, while bringing AI-assisted property intelligence and international property discovery into one digital experience.

For homeowners, the message is clear: list for free, receive leads for free, and keep brokerage out of the equation. For buyers and tenants, the platform aims to provide a more direct way to discover property opportunities.

About NOFEEZ

NOFEEZ is a technology-driven property platform focused on direct property discovery, a no-brokerage model, and

AI-assisted real estate insights. Its stated offering includes free property listings and leads for homeowners, zero brokerage, zero commission, and zero subscription fees, alongside a free Vastu-check feature.

Website: Nofeez.com

Available on: Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Media Contact: AIO Media Agency

Phone: 9993490919

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