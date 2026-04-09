No LPG shortage in country, vessels continuously coming to India via Hormuz: Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Thursday said that the LPG supply situation in the country remains normal, with vessels continuing to arrive via the Strait of Hormuz despite recent geopolitical tensions.

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Speaking with the media, Mittal said there is no shortage of LPG in the country, and domestic supplies are fully stable.

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"I don't see any problem anywhere. All domestic supplies are at 100 per cent," he said, adding that around 70 per cent of packed LPG has already been issued.

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He further noted that there could be minor local supply chain issues, but those are routine and handled on a daily basis.

On the movement of vessels, Mittal said shipments have continued without disruption.

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"Ships have been continuously coming even when there was a blockage. It takes its normal travel time. We are not talking about any delay in crossing the Strait," he said.

He added that the government is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and will take necessary decisions if required.

"The government is reviewing this on a daily basis. If any change has to be made, it will be done," he said.

Mittal, addressing the conference on energy security and India's growing gas demand, also highlighted that the recent West Asia crisis has shown the importance of planning for adverse situations and strengthening energy security.

He noted that about 90 per cent of India's crude imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical route for the country's energy needs.

He added that India sources crude oil from 41 countries, natural gas from 30 countries, and LPG from 13 countries, and these factors must be considered while framing future energy security policies.

"The government is committed to ensuring that gas is available to all entities, and we are also focusing on diversification so that such crises do not impact supplies," he said.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), in association with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), on Thursday organised a two-day conference on energy security and India's growing gas demand.

The conference focused on the role of natural gas in India's energy mix, the need for infrastructure investment, and the importance of regulatory frameworks in ensuring long-term energy security.

The event also aimed to address key challenges and promote innovation in the gas sector as India looks to strengthen its energy resilience amid global uncertainties. (ANI)

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