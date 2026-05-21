icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / No more company-wide layoffs this year, says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

No more company-wide layoffs this year, says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:15 AM May 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

San Francisco [US], May 21 (ANI): Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has informed the company's employees that there won't be any more widespread layoffs this year, reported Reuters.

Advertisement

He informed the staff on the same day when the social media giant carried out massive restructuring letting go of around 10% of its staff.

Advertisement

"I want to be clear that we do not expect other company-wide layoffs this year. I also want to acknowledge that we haven't been as clear as we aspire to be in our communication, and that's one area I want to make sure we improve," Reuters quoted from the internal memo.

Advertisement

As part of the restructuring, Meta will move around 7,000 employees into new AI roles. Zuckerberg told the employees that success in the AI age isn't a given and that it is a pivotal moment that will define the next generation.

"AI is the most consequential technology of our lifetimes. The companies that lead the way will define the next generation," a report in NBC quoted Zuckerberg as saying.

Advertisement

In an internal memo in April, the Facebook boss detailed the reorganization plan that included cutting around 8,000 jobs and not filling up 6,000 open positions, according to the NBC report. The company said that the layoffs have been planned to offset some of the investments made into AI.

"This is the most dynamic I have seen our industry. I'm optimistic about everything we're building to give billions of people the power to express themselves and connect with the people they care about," Zuckerberg said in his Wednesday note.

He thanked the employees who have been let go of for their contribution to the company even as he expressed that the company hasn't been as transparent as he would have liked, the NBC report said.

Silicon Valley biggies have announced widespread layoffs primarily driven by the AI wave that is sweeping across the tech world as it gears up for the challenge. LinkedIn also announced that it is letting go of more than 600 employees. The AI boom has seen a number of tech roles being slashed causing anxiety among many who fear that their jobs may be impacted by its rising adoption. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts