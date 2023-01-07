No need to visit bank to update KYC: RBI

New Delhi, January 6
Bank account holders are no longer required to visit their bank branches to update ‘know your customer’ (KYC) details provided they have already submitted valid documents and not changed their address, the RBI has said.
New guidelines
New guidelines
Instead, if there is no change in KYC information, they can submit a self-declaration through email-id, registered mobile number, ATMs, or any other digital channels.
Following up on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stating that banks should not insist on branch visits for KYC updation, the central bank on Thursday issued guidelines for the same. If there is only a change in address, customers can furnish a revised/updated address through any of these channels after which, the bank would undertake verification of the declared address within two months.
