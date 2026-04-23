icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / No plan yet to raise petrol, diesel prices: Oil Ministry

No plan yet to raise petrol, diesel prices: Oil Ministry

‘There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the government,’ the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says in a post on X

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:45 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The government on Thursday dismissed reports suggesting petrol and diesel prices may be hiked by Rs 25-28 a litre soon after assembly elections, saying there is no such proposal under consideration.

Advertisement

"There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the government," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The clarification came after a report by Kotak Institutional Equities hinted of a steep increase in petrol and diesel prices once the polling for assembly elections in states like West Bengal ends on April 29. Kotak projected a Rs 25-28 a litre increase in price based on crude oil staying close to USD 120 per barrel.

Advertisement

The ministry said such reports are "designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading".

"In fact, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices haven't increased in the last four years," it said.

Advertisement

"Government of India and oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices."

International oil prices spiked after US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Tehran's sweeping retaliation that effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical energy arteries, linking the Persian Gulf to global markets and handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade along with significant volumes of liquefied natural gas.

After the Iran war, oil prices spiked from around USD 70 per barrel to USD 119 before seeing some correction. Renewed tensions have pushed Brent - the world's most known crude oil benchmark - to USD 103-106 per barrel.

Despite a more than 50 per cent rise in input crude oil prices, petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged in India. Petrol is priced at Rs 94.77 a litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 87.67.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts