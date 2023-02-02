No tax exemption on high-value life insurance policies

New Delhi, February 1
Maturities of life insurance policies with an annual premium of Rs 5 lakh and above taken after April 2023 will now be taxed after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman removed the tax exemptions on them.
For better targeting of tax concessions and exemptions, Sitharaman in her Budget on Wednesday proposed to cap deduction from capital gains on investment in the residential house to Rs 10 crore.
