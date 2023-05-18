No TDS on interest income from Mahila Samman Certificate

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Interest earned from Mahila Samman Certificate scheme will not attract TDS and the interest income will be taxed in the hands of the recipient as per the eligible tax slab, as per a CBDT notification.

The CBDT on May 16 notified the TDS provision for the post office savings scheme, under which an account can be opened in the name of a girl or woman.

The scheme which was launched in the current fiscal provides an annual interest of 7.5% and maximum limit for deposit is Rs 2 lakh. Nangia Andersen India Partner Neeraj Agarwala said the notification clarifies that TDS on interest earned on the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate is not applicable if such interest does not exceed Rs 40,000 in a financial year.