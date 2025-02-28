NoBroker Unveils ConvoZen.AI: A Comprehensive Conversational AI Cloud for the Agentic Era

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 28: NoBroker, India's first proptech unicorn, today announced the launch of ConvoZen.AI, a powerful, end-to-end Conversational AI cloud designed for monitoring and automating customer conversations. Now generally available as a SaaS product, ConvoZen.AI has been rigorously tested across a range of complex use cases both within and outside of NoBroker.com. The platform already serves clients in diverse sectors, including BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Automotive, Real Estate, Travel, and Ecommerce.

At a recent press event, NoBroker showcased the ConvoZen.AI capabilities in a live demo. The platform was initially developed to address critical operational challenges within its own large-scale customer engagement operations. It offers a complete suite of features, encompassing Voice and Non-Voice agents in multiple Indian languages to name a few along with English and Hindi, Analytics, Monitoring, Coaching, and Quality Control for large customer-facing teams. The company also announced open sourcing some of its indic models for customer support and use cases. The voice agents demonstrated and also had remarkable performance in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and appointment booking flows with virtual agents conversing in English with instant Hindi switch as customers started speaking in Hindi. The company presented solutions and testimonials from existing clients such as Cars24, LendingKart, LeapScholar, and Tata AIG, demonstrating how ConvoZen.AI has helped them reduce costs, improve sales conversions, ensure compliance, and boost agent efficiency.

One can click on the link to try out the bot. https://convozen.ai/

ConvoZen.AI is powered by in-house developed models that deliver state-of-the-art capabilities in understanding vernacular speech. These in-house models offer superior speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness compared to other AI models currently available. Recognizing that NoBroker.com users often communicate in their native languages, developing this capability was crucial. These models are trained on 45000+ hours of actual contact centre conversations.

ConvoZen.AI offers a full AI-powered system to create, manage, and monitor voice agents on different communication channels. It also includes a custom-built AI-driven telephony stack for voice interactions.

The demonstration highlighted voice agents with human-like tonality, low latency, and multilingual support, along with features such as Automated QA, Agent Copilot, and Compliance Monitoring, all showcased on real customer data.

"The integration of AI in customer engagement is no longer a luxury, but a necessity," said Akhil Gupta, Co-founder & CPTO of NoBroker. "ConvoZen.AI simplifies and accelerates the adoption of Agentic AI for enterprises seeking to optimize their contact centers and deliver superior customer experiences. This represents the future of intelligent customer engagement."

He continued, "NoBroker has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and ConvoZen.AI is a testament to our commitment to redefining customer experiences. Unlike conventional solutions built using third-party models and optimized for Western accents, we built ConvoZen.AI to empower businesses operating at a Bharat scale to embrace Gen AI. Also, we wanted to build one unified Conversational AI Cloud for all Customer Engagement workflows. Today, over 15 businesses are leveraging ConvoZen.AI to transform their customer interaction management."

With the goal of becoming the leading AI-powered conversation intelligence platform for mid-to-enterprise-level businesses, ConvoZen.AI is revolutionizing customer engagement through a fully AI-driven workflow, from pre-contact virtual assistants to post-contact analytics.

Manish Gupta, Director of Google Research India, added, "It is wonderful to see ConvoZen.AI utilizing the power of our Generative AI models toward creating new-generation "Agentic" capabilities, both internally and for their customers. At Google, we are committed to bringing the best of our AI to enable India's innovation ecosystem to achieve higher efficiencies and deliver ever more helpful experiences."

ConvoZen.AI exemplifies how cutting-edge AI models can automate and analyze conversations in real-time, providing actionable insights that facilitate better decision-making and enhance compliance, sales, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

