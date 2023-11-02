Nod to 110 applications for import of laptops

PTI

New Delhi, November 1

The government has cleared 110 of the total 111 applications, including those of Apple, Dell and Lenovo, that sought permission for imports of IT hardware products like laptops and computers on the first day of implementation of the new system, an official said.

Other companies that received import approvals include HP India Sales Pvt Ltd, ASUS India, IBM India, Samsung India Electronics, Xiaomi Technology India, Cisco Commerce India, Microsoft Corporation (India), Siemens, Bosch, Redington, Ingram Micro India, and Oracle India, the official said.

“Around 110 import authorisations have been issued to date. There is no pendency as on date,” he said.