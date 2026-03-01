Nod to Rs 20K-crore credit plan for microfinance institutions

The government on Friday approved a limited-period Rs 20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme to aid microfinance institutions (MFIs), which have been complaining about challenges in accessing funds.

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The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions-2.0 would cover loans disbursed by member lending institutions to non-banking finance company-MFIs and MFIs till June-end, the NCGTC said in a circular.

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