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Home / Business / Nod to Rs 20K-crore credit plan for microfinance institutions

Nod to Rs 20K-crore credit plan for microfinance institutions

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:54 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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The government on Friday approved a limited-period Rs 20,000-crore credit guarantee scheme to aid microfinance institutions (MFIs), which have been complaining about challenges in accessing funds.

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The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Microfinance Institutions-2.0 would cover loans disbursed by member lending institutions to non-banking finance company-MFIs and MFIs till June-end, the NCGTC said in a circular.

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