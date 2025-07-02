DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Nod to Adani Properties’ bid for two HDIL assets

Nod to Adani Properties’ bid for two HDIL assets

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:37 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plans of Adani Properties for two HDIL assets, including Project BKC in Bandra Kurla Complex and Shahad Maharal Lands in Thane district, as part of its insolvency process.

Advertisement

This was part of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), with Adani Properties being the sole bidder meeting the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) requirements for the two assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). The Mumbai bench of NCLT approved the resolution plans under Section 31 of the IBC, 2016, on June 27.

The committee of creditors (CoC) had cleared both plans, which are valued at over Rs 2,000 crore, with a 66.08 per cent voting share in November 2022. Initially, HDIL's resolution professional sought interest in resolving the entire company in February 2020, but received no proposals.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts