Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Noel N. Tata to retire as Titan Vice-Chairman on November 12 upon turning 70

Noel N. Tata to retire as Titan Vice-Chairman on November 12 upon turning 70

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:17 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Noel N. Tata will retire as Director and Vice-Chairman of Titan Company Limited on November 12, 2026, upon attaining the age of 70 years, in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, the company said in an exchange filing.

In an exchange disclosure dated November 5, Titan said Tata would retire from the office of Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and Vice-Chairman with effect from November 12.

The retirement is in line with the Tata Group's governance guidelines, which prescribe 70 years as the retirement age for Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors.

Tata, who was appointed to Titan's board in March 2022, has been associated with the Tata Group for over four decades and holds leadership positions across several group companies.

Advertisement

He currently serves as Chairman of Trent Limited, Voltas Limited and Tata Investment Corporation Limited, while also holding the position of Vice-Chairman at Tata Steel. He is also Chairman of Tata International Limited and serves as Chairman of Tata Trusts.

The development raises questions about whether the age-based retirement provision will lead to changes in his board positions across other Tata Group companies.

However, Titan's November 5 filing only announces his retirement from its own board and does not indicate any decision regarding his positions in other group companies.

Advertisement

As per publicly available company disclosures, Tata was listed as Vice-Chairman of Tata Steel and Chairman of Trent, Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation in the respective corporate records and board profiles reviewed for this report. No corresponding retirement announcement from these companies has been established through the filings reviewed.

The cessation from Titan's board will take effect on November 12, the company said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts