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Home / Business / Noel Tata files caveat in Bombay HC amid Sir Dorabji Tata Trust governance row

Noel Tata files caveat in Bombay HC amid Sir Dorabji Tata Trust governance row

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ANI
Updated At : 12:01 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Noel N. Tata has filed a caveat before the Bombay High Court in a matter involving fellow trustee Venu Srinivasan and three others, according to the court's online records.

The caveat was filed on October 7, 2026. The court record names Noel N. Tata and another person as caveators, while Venu Srinivasan and three others are listed as caveatees. The filing was made through the law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

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The development comes amid an ongoing governance dispute within the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), with trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh having approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an inquiry into the trust's administration and governance.

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In separate complaints, Srinivasan and Singh raised concerns over the trust's governance, its involvement in the commercial and strategic affairs of Tata Sons, and matters relating to trustee appointments. Srinivasan also questioned the basis of Noel Tata's appointment and continued position as a perpetual trustee, as well as the circumstances surrounding the appointment of Noel Tata's son, Neville Tata, as a trustee.

Earlier, Srinivasan had sought an immediate inquiry by the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner into alleged governance lapses at SDTT. He had also raised concerns over his alleged exclusion from certain decision-making processes and sought scrutiny of decisions relating to the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

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Vijay Singh had similarly sought an inquiry into the trust's governance, alleging that its increasing involvement in Tata Sons' commercial affairs could have implications for its charitable status and tax liabilities.

The latest court filing comes as the governance issues remain under consideration by the competent authority. Reports have stated that the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has sought a response from the trust to the complaints filed by Srinivasan and Singh.

A caveat is a legal filing through which a person seeks an opportunity to be heard before a court passes an order on an application covered by it. The filing is procedural in nature and does not, by itself, establish the merits of a dispute or indicate that the court has made any findings on the allegations.

However, Noel N Tata caveat entry does not specify the precise nature of any anticipated proceedings or the relief that may be sought. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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