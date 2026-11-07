Noel Tata named Voltas Chairman Emeritus; Sunil D’Souza to take over as Chairman

Noel N Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has been named Chairman Emeritus of Voltas, just a day after he stepped down as Chairman and Director of the prominent cooling products manufacturer.

Noel Tata will step down as Chairman and Director of Voltas Ltd on November 11, 2026, upon reaching the age of retirement as per Tata Group governance policies.

After his retirement, “the Board has designated him as Chairman Emeritus of the Company effective November 12, 2026,” Voltas, a Tata Group company, stated in its regulatory disclosure.

The Companies Act, 2013, stipulates that no managing director or whole-time director may be appointed or continue in office if he is 70 years old or more.

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Noel Tata, born on November 12, 1956, will turn 70 on November 12, 2026. He has been associated with Voltas since 2003.

Furthermore, the Board has designated Sunil D’Souza as the new Chairman of Voltas. D’Souza currently heads the Tata Group’s FMCG arm, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The firm offers a diverse range of consumer goods, including salt, tea, coffee, packaged foods and drinks under brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tetley and Tata Sampann.

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“Voltas announced that the Board has designated Sunil Alaric D’Souza as Chairman of the company with effect from November 12, 2026.”

Additionally, the term of Voltas Managing Director CP Mukundan Menon will end on May 24, 2027, when he will retire from the company’s service in accordance with the Tata Group’s retirement guidelines for executive directors.

The Board has approved the appointment of Jayant Balan, who is presently Head of the Room Air Conditioner Business, as an Additional Director and Managing Director for a five-year period starting May 25, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval.

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“As part of a planned succession process, the Board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment of Jayant Balan, currently Head — Room Air Conditioner Business, as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the company for a term of five years commencing from May 25, 2027,” Voltas said.

The appointment will require shareholders’ approval.