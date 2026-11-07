Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Noel Tata named Voltas Chairman Emeritus; Sunil D’Souza to take over as Chairman

Noel Tata named Voltas Chairman Emeritus; Sunil D’Souza to take over as Chairman

D’Souza currently heads the Tata Group’s FMCG arm, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:32 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Noel N Tata. Photo: ANI file
Advertisement

Noel N Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, has been named Chairman Emeritus of Voltas, just a day after he stepped down as Chairman and Director of the prominent cooling products manufacturer.

Noel Tata will step down as Chairman and Director of Voltas Ltd on November 11, 2026, upon reaching the age of retirement as per Tata Group governance policies.

After his retirement, “the Board has designated him as Chairman Emeritus of the Company effective November 12, 2026,” Voltas, a Tata Group company, stated in its regulatory disclosure.

The Companies Act, 2013, stipulates that no managing director or whole-time director may be appointed or continue in office if he is 70 years old or more.

Advertisement

Noel Tata, born on November 12, 1956, will turn 70 on November 12, 2026. He has been associated with Voltas since 2003.

Furthermore, the Board has designated Sunil D’Souza as the new Chairman of Voltas. D’Souza currently heads the Tata Group’s FMCG arm, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The firm offers a diverse range of consumer goods, including salt, tea, coffee, packaged foods and drinks under brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Tea, Tetley and Tata Sampann.

Advertisement

“Voltas announced that the Board has designated Sunil Alaric D’Souza as Chairman of the company with effect from November 12, 2026.”

Additionally, the term of Voltas Managing Director CP Mukundan Menon will end on May 24, 2027, when he will retire from the company’s service in accordance with the Tata Group’s retirement guidelines for executive directors.

The Board has approved the appointment of Jayant Balan, who is presently Head of the Room Air Conditioner Business, as an Additional Director and Managing Director for a five-year period starting May 25, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Advertisement

“As part of a planned succession process, the Board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has approved the appointment of Jayant Balan, currently Head — Room Air Conditioner Business, as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the company for a term of five years commencing from May 25, 2027,” Voltas said.

The appointment will require shareholders’ approval.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts