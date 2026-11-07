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Home / Business / Noel Tata to become Voltas Chairman Emeritus as Sunil D'Souza takes over from Nov 12

Noel Tata to become Voltas Chairman Emeritus as Sunil D'Souza takes over from Nov 12

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ANI
Updated At : 09:52 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Voltas is set to undergo a leadership transition with Sunil Alaric D'Souza taking over as Chairman from November 12, as Noel N. Tata retires upon attaining the age of 70 in line with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 6, approved Noel Tata's retirement from the office of Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026. He will subsequently assume the position of Chairman Emeritus from November 12.

Tata has been associated with Voltas since 2003. The company said his leadership, strategic guidance and contribution had played an important role in shaping its growth trajectory, strengthening its market position and creating sustainable value.

The Board also appointed Sunil Alaric D'Souza as the new Chairman with effect from November 12. D'Souza is an existing Director on the company's board.

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The company has also outlined a separate leadership transition at the managing director level, with Mukundan Menon C.P. scheduled to complete his tenure on May 24, 2027, and retire from the company's services on the same date, in accordance with the Tata Group's retirement policy for Executive Directors.

As part of the succession process, the Board has approved the appointment of Jayant Balan, currently Head of the Room Air Conditioner Business, as an Additional Director and Managing Director for five years beginning May 25, 2027, subject to shareholder approval.

Balan has been redesignated as Head – Room Air Conditioner Business and Managing Director Designate until his appointment takes effect. He joined the Tata Group in 1999 through the Tata Administrative Service and moved to Voltas in 2001. He has held leadership positions across manufacturing, supply chain, strategy, international operations and consumer durables.

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The Board has also approved the appointment of Venkatesalu Palaniswamy, Managing Director of Trent Limited, as an Additional Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Voltas with effect from November 12, 2026.

The appointments and retirements form part of a broader leadership transition across the company's board and executive management.

Noel Tata's retirement from Voltas follows his scheduled exit from the boards of Trent and Titan, also upon attaining the age of 70 and in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines. Trent announced his retirement as Chairman and Director with effect from the close of business hours on November 11, 2026, appointing him Chairman Emeritus from November 12. Titan had separately announced that he would retire as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and Vice-Chairman with effect from November 12. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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