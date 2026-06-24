Noida International Airport selects Octave Attune EAM to build a unified asset intelligence foundation

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Jewar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24: Octave Intelligence plc (NASDAQ: OCTV), the global leader in software for the world's most critical facilities and infrastructure, announced today that Noida International Airport (NIA) had adopted Octave Attune EAM (formerly HxGN EAM) as its enterprise asset management platform. Attune EAM will support the airport's long-term operational readiness and enhance passenger experience. The new deployment extends Octave's mission to unleash intelligence at scale across India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.

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The new greenfield hub opened its first phase on 28 March and is set to become one of Asia's largest, with capacity scaling from 12 million passengers at opening to as much as 70 million by 2050.

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India has doubled its number of operational airports in the past decade, growing from 74 in 2014 to 163 in 2025, and has set a national target of 350 to 400 airports by 2047. Jewar's new airport sits at the center of this effort, built to relieve congestion across the Delhi region and serve as a national and international gateway.

Building a connected asset ecosystem from day one

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NIA selected Attune EAM during the construction phase, to help the airport realize a commitment to a unified, data-centric approach to asset intelligence from the start of operations.

Attune EAM is now deployed, with the objective of creating a structured, comprehensive registry for critical assets: including runways, taxiways, airfield lighting, terminal facilities, baggage systems, HVAC units, e-gates and vehicle fleets.

This single system of record gives NIA a reliable foundation for preventive maintenance, lifecycle planning and regulatory compliance across a complex, safety-critical airport environment.

The deployment began as a standalone platform during the commissioning period and will progressively expand to integrate with systems such as ERP, GIS (Geographic Information Systems), BMS (Building Management Systems) and BIM. These integrations will gradually knit together real-world conditions, historical data and operational workflows, thus strengthening the airport's ability to make informed decisions across its lifecycle. Attune EAM's built-in energy management capabilities will also help NIA monitor consumption across water, air, gas and electricity as part of its sustainability commitments.

A digital infrastructure for a new era of Indian aviation

India's newest international hub was designed to serve millions of passengers without inheriting the fragmentation historically seen in airport operations. Instead, Attune EAM provides connected intelligence that moves maintenance planning away from reactive repairs toward condition-based decisions informed by performance baselines.

This capability aligns with India's wider push for digital infrastructure and self-reliance across aviation technology. With ₹150 billion committed to modernising airport systems by 2028, a unified approach to asset, safety and compliance data becomes critical as the country expands its network of greenfield and upgraded brownfield airports.

"Airports operate at a level of complexity where clarity and proactivity are of the utmost importance," said Chanpreet Sahni, Vice President, India, Octave. "Noida International Airport chose to design for intelligence from day one. Attune EAM gives the airport a single source of truth that connects asset performance, maintenance activity and operational insight. This foundation will help NIA deliver a reliable, efficient experience as it scales into one of Asia's most important aviation hubs."

About Octave

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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