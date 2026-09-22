Noida International University Hosts HR Conclave 2026

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22: The Training and Placement Department of Noida International University (NIU) organised its 2nd HR Conclave 2026 on campus, bringing together representatives from over 90 industries, including boAt, Paytm, vivo, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi, Physics Wallah, and several others. Mr. Vivek Kumar, Director, BOAT (NR), Kanpur, and NATS, Ministry of Education, was the Chief Guest. The conclave aimed to build a strategic bridge between academic excellence and industry opportunities, with discussions focused on employability, talent requirements, industry trends, and skill development.

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The event was organised by Mr. Deepak Kumar, Director, Training & Placement, Noida International University. It commenced with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by Ganesh Vandana.

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Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, Noida International University, in his opening session said, “The HR Conclave reflects NIU’s commitment to creating meaningful connections between academia and industry. In today’s rapidly changing professional landscape, it is essential that students understand industry expectations and develop the skills, adaptability and professional mindset required to succeed. Through such platforms, we aim to provide students with greater industry exposure and create opportunities for meaningful engagement with leading organisations.”

Dr. Vikram Singh, Chancellor, Noida International University, said, “Industry-academia collaboration is an important part of preparing students for the world of work. The HR Conclave provides a valuable platform for industry leaders and academic stakeholders to exchange ideas on emerging talent requirements, recruitment trends and skill development. At NIU, we remain focused on equipping our students with relevant knowledge and practical exposure so that they can confidently navigate evolving career opportunities.”

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Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor, Noida International University, emphasised the importance of stronger industry-academia networking, highlighting that limited industry exposure can cause students to miss valuable opportunities. She also spoke about MSMEs, talent acquisition, current industry trends, outcome-based education and developing relevant skills among students.

Mr. Vivek Kumar, Director, BOAT (NR), Kanpur, and NATS, Ministry of Education, highlighted the need to develop skilled, industry-ready professionals and strengthen alignment between academic learning and workplace requirements. He emphasised the broader significance of placements, saying, “Placement isn’t just about the destination; it’s the beginning of the career.” He also highlighted the importance of understanding industry expectations and preparing students accordingly.

Mr. Deepak Kumar, Director Training and Placement, Noida International University, welcomed and thanked all the industry leaders and administration for their presence and support.

The conclave saw participation from representatives of leading organisations. Industry representatives shared perspectives on talent acquisition, recruitment expectations, training, performance, and emerging workplace trends, giving students direct exposure to professional requirements. The participating industry leaders and guests were facilitated by Prof. (Dr.) Uma Bhardwaj. The conclave marked NIU’s second HR Conclave within a year, reinforcing the university’s focus on strengthening industry engagement and preparing students for evolving career opportunities.

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