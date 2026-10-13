Noida’s Commercial Market Gains Momentum with Better Connectivity: Gaurav Jain, CEO & Director, Aadinath Ur Homes

BusinessWire India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13: Aadinath Ur Homes, a Noida-based real estate consultancy and advisory firm with more than two decades of experience in the region, led by CEO & Director Gaurav Jain, said Noida’s commercial real estate market is entering a new phase of growth, supported by infrastructure expansion, improving regional connectivity, rising corporate demand and the commencement of commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport in June 2026.

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The operationalisation of Noida International Airport, along with continued infrastructure development across the Noida-Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway corridors, is adding a new dimension to the region’s commercial growth outlook. This comes amid sustained momentum in India’s office market. According to CBRE’s India Office Figures Q3 2026, India’s office sector recorded approximately 21.0 million sq. ft. of absorption in Q3 2026, taking January–September absorption to a record 66.4 million sq. ft., up 8% year-on-year. Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad together accounted for 69% of quarterly leasing activity.

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Infrastructure and connectivity reshape Noida’s commercial landscape

Connectivity is becoming an increasingly important consideration for businesses evaluating office and commercial locations.

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Noida benefits from established road infrastructure, metro connectivity and links with Delhi, Greater Noida and other NCR markets. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway have supported the development of new commercial, institutional, residential and logistics corridors.

The infrastructure-led expansion is also contributing to the emergence of newer commercial locations beyond Noida’s traditional business districts. As development extends towards Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway corridor, businesses and investors are increasingly evaluating locations based on accessibility, workplace quality, proximity to residential catchments, supporting infrastructure and long-term development potential.

The growth of commercial infrastructure is also supporting the emergence of new business hubs across Noida and the wider region. Areas along major expressways and established commercial corridors are attracting office developments, retail destinations, hospitality projects and mixed-use developments, creating broader ecosystems for businesses and consumers.

Noida International Airport strengthens regional connectivity

A major milestone for the region in 2026 has been the commencement of commercial operations at Noida International Airport.

Noida International Airport commenced commercial flight operations on June 15, 2026, with IndiGo operating the first commercial flight. The airport had earlier received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The first phase of the airport has been designed to serve 12 million passengers annually, while the master plan provides for phased expansion to more than 70 million passengers annually.

The airport is also developing an integrated cargo and logistics ecosystem. Its cargo facilities have an initial handling capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes annually, with plans to scale capacity substantially. The cargo infrastructure is designed to support e-commerce, freight forwarding and logistics activity across North India.

The airport’s operationalisation adds another layer to the economic infrastructure of Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region, with potential implications for aviation-linked businesses, logistics, hospitality, retail and commercial development.

The development is also expected to strengthen the broader regional ecosystem by improving access to domestic and international markets and supporting the growth of allied commercial activity.

Corporate expansion continues to support office demand

The broader Indian office market is also being supported by expansion from domestic and global occupiers.

CBRE reported that Global Capability Centres accounted for approximately 41% of India’s office space take-up in Q3 2026, while GCC leasing during the first nine months of 2026 reached a record approximately 28 million sq. ft. Flexible workspace operators accounted for 24% of Q3 leasing, followed by BFSI companies at 22% and technology companies at 15%.

Independent research from Colliers also points to continued strength in Delhi-NCR. The region recorded 8.3 million sq. ft. of Grade A office leasing during January–September 2026, representing a 17% year-on-year increase, while Q3 leasing reached 3.3 million sq. ft.

For Noida, these broader trends are relevant as the city continues to attract technology companies, financial services firms, startups, healthcare organisations, educational institutions, multinational corporations and professional services businesses.

The resulting commercial ecosystem is increasingly diversified, spanning office spaces, retail destinations, mixed-use developments, serviced apartments and other business-oriented formats.

For businesses, access to quality commercial spaces, connectivity to residential catchments and proximity to major transportation networks are becoming increasingly important factors in location decisions. This is supporting demand across strategically located commercial micro-markets.

Aadinath Ur Homes’ commercial market presence

Aadinath Ur Homes has advisory and sales involvement across a range of commercial developments in Noida and Greater Noida, including Bhutani Cyberthum in Sector 140A, Noida; Bhutani Astrathum in Greater Noida West; Bhutani City Centre 32 in Sector 32, Noida; and Spectrum Metro in Sector 75, Noida.

These developments represent a mix of office spaces, retail destinations, mixed-use SOHO formats and serviced apartments, reflecting the changing nature of commercial real estate demand across Noida and the wider NCR market.

From an advisory perspective, commercial opportunities are evaluated on factors including location, connectivity, project status, developer credentials, surrounding development, market demand and leasing potential.

Evolving commercial corridors create new opportunities

Noida’s commercial growth is increasingly extending beyond its established business districts. Infrastructure-led development along major expressways and connecting corridors is creating opportunities for new office, retail, hospitality and mixed-use destinations.

From an investment perspective, infrastructure can play an important role in shaping the long-term potential of a real estate market. Improved connectivity, employment generation, commercial activity and supporting social infrastructure can collectively influence the attractiveness of emerging locations.

The increasing integration of commercial developments with retail, hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle offerings is also creating more comprehensive business destinations rather than standalone office or retail clusters.

As businesses continue to evaluate locations based on connectivity, accessibility and operational efficiency, commercial corridors with strong infrastructure linkages are likely to remain areas of interest.

Looking ahead

Noida’s next phase of commercial growth is being shaped by the convergence of infrastructure development, corporate expansion and regional connectivity.

The operationalisation of Noida International Airport represents a significant addition to the region’s infrastructure network, while its developing passenger and cargo ecosystem could support further economic activity across Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway corridor.

At the same time, the latest 2026 data from CBRE and Colliers points to continued demand for quality office space across India and Delhi-NCR. The record 66.4 million sq. ft. of office absorption across India during January–September 2026 and 8.3 million sq. ft. of Grade A leasing in Delhi-NCR during the same period reflect continued occupier activity.

For investors and occupiers, the evolving market reinforces the importance of evaluating individual projects on fundamentals rather than relying solely on broader market trends. Factors such as location, connectivity, surrounding development, tenant or consumer demand, developer credentials, project status and the potential evolution of the micro-market remain important considerations.

With infrastructure, connectivity and business activity continuing to develop, Noida is positioned to remain an important commercial destination within the wider Delhi-NCR economic ecosystem.

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