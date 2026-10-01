NOIR & BLANCO Expands Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) Practice for AI-Led Discovery

Digital commerce agency NOIR & BLANCO is expanding its Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) practice as brands increasingly adapt to the evolving ways consumers discover information, products, and businesses through AI-powered search.

The expansion builds on NOIR & BLANCO’s established expertise across Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). The agency is focused on helping ecommerce and consumer brands strengthen their visibility across traditional search engines as well as emerging AI-powered search and discovery platforms.

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The expanded GEO practice builds on NOIR & BLANCO’s experience working with brands across fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, and luxury. Its client portfolio includes India Circus (a Godrej Enterprises brand), Lucira Jewelry, Nouria and Araiya by Aza, alongside other premium and consumer-focused brands.

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From Search Rankings to AI-Driven Discovery

For years, search visibility largely revolved around rankings on traditional search engines. The emergence of generative AI is introducing another layer to this journey.

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Instead of simply returning a list of webpages, generative search systems can interpret a user's question, synthesise information from multiple sources and present an answer.

This shift means brands increasingly need to consider not only how their webpages rank, but also how their brand information, products, expertise and content are understood and represented in AI-generated responses.

Research into generative search has similarly identified the shift from ranked search results toward synthesised, citation-backed answers as a significant change in information retrieval.

NOIR & BLANCO's expanded GEO practice is designed around this changing discovery model.

What NOIR & BLANCO's GEO Practice Covers

The agency's approach combines technical foundations, content, structured information and brand authority to create a more comprehensive AI-search strategy.

Key areas include:

1. AI Search Visibility Audits

NOIR & BLANCO analyses how brands currently appear across relevant AI-powered search experiences and identifies gaps in their digital presence, content and brand information.

The process can include prompt-based visibility testing, brand-mention analysis, citation analysis and comparison of AI-generated responses across different search experiences.

The agency has also outlined metrics such as answer inclusion, brand mentions, citation visibility, source attribution and cross-platform consistency as useful signals when evaluating AI-search visibility.

2. Generative Engine Optimisation

GEO focuses on improving the way a brand's online information can be found, understood, contextualised and potentially referenced by generative AI systems.

This includes creating structured, factual and context-rich content designed around real user questions and search intent.

NOIR & BLANCO's current GEO framework emphasises machine-readable product information, crawlable content, structured data, clear content architecture and authoritative information.

3. Brand Entity Optimisation

AI systems need to understand relationships between brands, products, people, categories and other entities.

NOIR & BLANCO works on establishing consistent brand information across websites and relevant digital sources, helping create a clearer digital identity around the organisation and its offerings.

Its GEO framework includes entity optimization as one of the foundational pillars of AI visibility.

4. AI-Ready Content Architecture

Content created for AI discovery needs to be understandable not only to people but also to systems that retrieve and synthesise information.

The agency's approach includes structured headings, concise answers, FAQs, definitions, product information, buying guides and other content formats that clearly address user intent.

This complements traditional SEO rather than replacing it.

5. Product Data Optimisation

For ecommerce brands, product information becomes particularly important.

Product names, specifications, attributes, descriptions, availability information, category structures and structured data can all contribute to how clearly a product catalogue is represented online.

NOIR & BLANCO's recent GEO guidance specifically highlights machine-readable catalogues, product markup, crawlable specifications, feeds and structured product information as important components of an ecommerce GEO programme.

6. Authority and Digital Footprint

AI-generated answers can draw information from multiple sources, making a brand's broader digital footprint relevant to its discoverability.

As a result, GEO extends beyond a brand's own website to include relevant third-party sources, publications, marketplaces, directories and other authoritative digital references.

Academic research published on GEO has also found that generative search systems can place substantial importance on earned and third-party sources, highlighting the role of authority beyond brand-owned content.

GEO Is Not a Replacement for SEO

NOIR & BLANCO's expanded GEO practice is built around the idea that SEO, AEO and GEO work together.

Traditional SEO continues to provide the technical and content foundation required for organic search visibility. AEO focuses on answering user questions effectively, while GEO extends the optimisation strategy to generative and conversational search experiences.

The agency describes its broader approach as SEO + AEO + GEO, combining traditional search optimization with AI-focused discovery strategies.

This integrated approach is particularly relevant for ecommerce brands where customers may move between search engines, AI assistants, marketplaces, social platforms and brand websites before making a purchase decision.

Building AI-Ready Ecommerce Brands

For ecommerce businesses, the shift toward AI-powered discovery creates opportunities beyond traditional keyword rankings.

A consumer might ask an AI assistant for:

• Products suitable for a particular lifestyle or use case

• Recommendations within a specific budget

• Comparisons between different products

• Brands specialising in a particular category

• Gift recommendations

• Product alternatives

• Information about a specific brand or product

These queries require search systems to understand context, intent, product attributes and brand relationships.

NOIR & BLANCO's GEO practice is therefore focused on helping ecommerce brands create digital ecosystems where this information is clear, structured and accessible.

The agency's recent GEO guidance describes this as moving from optimising for systems that list results toward optimizing information for systems that answer questions.

Measuring AI Search Visibility

One of the challenges of AI-powered discovery is that traditional SEO metrics do not capture every aspect of visibility.

A brand can potentially be mentioned in an AI-generated answer without receiving a conventional website click.

NOIR & BLANCO therefore considers additional indicators such as:

• AI answer inclusion

• Brand mention frequency

• Citation and source visibility

• Prompt-level visibility

• Topic-level presence

• Competitor visibility

• Cross-platform consistency

• Referral and assisted-conversion signals

The agency has published an AEO measurement framework that includes these types of metrics for evaluating visibility across conversational search environments.

Preparing Brands for the Next Phase of Search

The expansion of NOIR & BLANCO's GEO practice reflects a broader evolution in how consumers discover information online.

Search is increasingly becoming a combination of traditional results, AI-generated answers, conversational interfaces and product discovery experiences.

For brands, this creates a need to build digital foundations that can support multiple discovery channels rather than relying on a single search interface.

NOIR & BLANCO's expanded GEO practice brings together SEO, AEO, GEO, content strategy, technical optimisation, product data and entity optimisation to help brands prepare for this evolving search ecosystem.

The objective is not to guarantee inclusion or recommendations from any particular AI platform. Instead, the focus is on building the underlying digital signals, information quality and content structures that make a brand easier for both users and modern search systems to understand.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO)?

Generative Engine Optimisation is the practice of improving a brand's digital presence so that its content, products and information can be more effectively understood and potentially surfaced in AI-generated responses.

Unlike traditional SEO, which primarily focuses on visibility within ranked search results, GEO considers visibility within generative and conversational search experiences.

2. Why is NOIR & BLANCO expanding its GEO practice?

AI-powered search is becoming an additional way consumers discover brands, products and information. NOIR & BLANCO is expanding its GEO practice to help ecommerce and consumer brands adapt their existing search strategies to this evolving discovery landscape.

3. How is GEO different from SEO?

SEO focuses primarily on improving visibility in traditional search engines.

AEO focuses on providing direct answers to user questions.

GEO focuses on improving the likelihood that brand information, content and products can be understood and referenced within generative AI experiences.

The three disciplines can work together as part of a broader search strategy.

4. Does GEO replace SEO?

No. GEO does not replace traditional SEO.

Technical SEO, website architecture, content quality, crawlability and authority remain important foundations. GEO adds another layer focused on generative and AI-powered discovery.

5. Which platforms does GEO consider?

AI-powered discovery is developing across multiple platforms and products. NOIR & BLANCO's GEO practice considers platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude, alongside Google's AI-powered search experiences and other emerging AI search interfaces.

6. Can GEO guarantee that a brand will be recommended by ChatGPT or another AI platform?

No.

AI systems use proprietary and continually evolving methods to generate responses. No agency can guarantee that a particular brand will appear in a specific AI-generated answer.

GEO focuses on improving the underlying content, structure, authority and digital signals that can support discoverability.

7. What does an AI Search Visibility Audit include?

Depending on the brand and objectives, an audit can examine AI-generated responses to relevant prompts, brand mentions, citations, product visibility, entity consistency, content gaps, technical accessibility and competitor presence.

8. Why is structured data important for GEO?

Structured data can help search systems understand information such as organisations, products, articles and other entities.

NOIR & BLANCO's GEO guidance recommends using relevant structured data alongside content that genuinely exists on the webpage, rather than using markup to represent information that is not visible on the page.

9. Does GEO matter for ecommerce brands?

Yes, particularly because ecommerce discovery involves product information.

Clear product descriptions, specifications, categories, reviews, FAQs, structured data and catalogue information can make it easier for search systems to understand what a product is and who it may be relevant to.

10. What role does content play in GEO?

Content remains a central component.

GEO-oriented content should provide clear, factual and useful information that directly addresses customer questions and search intent. NOIR & BLANCO's framework emphasises content that is structured, machine-readable and useful enough to be referenced in AI-generated answers.

11. Is GEO only about creating more content?

No.

Publishing large quantities of content does not automatically improve AI visibility. NOIR & BLANCO's GEO guidance specifically cautions against publishing content simply for volume and instead emphasises useful, authoritative and structured information.

12. How can brands measure GEO performance?

Brands can track indicators such as AI answer inclusion, brand mentions, citations, source visibility, prompt-level presence and consistency across AI search platforms.

These metrics can complement traditional SEO measurements such as rankings, organic traffic and conversions.

13. What types of businesses can benefit from GEO?

GEO can be relevant to ecommerce, D2C, fashion, luxury, beauty, jewellery, lifestyle, wellness and other brands whose customers research products, services or brands online.

NOIR & BLANCO currently positions its broader AI Search Discovery offering for ecommerce brands across sectors including luxury, fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle.

14. What is the long-term objective of NOIR & BLANCO's GEO practice?

The objective is to help brands build a stronger and more adaptable digital discovery ecosystem, one that is designed not only for traditional search engines, but also for emerging AI-powered search and conversational discovery experiences.

About NOIR & BLANCO

NOIR & BLANCO is a Shopify and Shopify Plus commerce growth agency working with luxury, fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands. The agency specialises in Shopify development, Shopify Plus, performance marketing, SEO and AI Search Discovery, including Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

Its AI Search Discovery offering combines technical SEO, content strategy, AEO, GEO and brand entity optimisation to help brands build visibility across traditional search and AI-powered discovery platforms.

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