Nominations Open for Pan-India Best Boiler User Awards 2026

Boiler-user companies across power, manufacturing and process industries can submit entries until 30 August 2026 Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: Nominations have opened for the Best Boiler User Awards 2026, organised by Boiler India. The awards will recognise boiler-user companies across India and are supported by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade). The awards are open to organisations in the power, manufacturing, processing and other boiler-using sectors Companies may submit entries detailing their boiler operation and performance practices. The submissions will be evaluated by a Central Jury. Selected companies will receive the awards at Boiler India 2026, scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 October 2026 at the CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre in Navi Mumbai.

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“Boilers play an important role in several manufacturing and process industries. The Best Boiler User Awards recognise companies and plant teams for their practices in operating and managing these systems,” said a spokesperson for Boiler India.

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Six Award Categories Nominations are invited in the following categories: 1. Power Plants 2. Captive and co-generation units in steel, cement, chemical, petrochemical and distillery industries 3. Sugar factories 4. Pharma, chemical, dairy, hotel and food industries 5. Textile process houses, edible oil, paper, ordnance, distillery, animal feed and AAC block industries 6. Sizing units, rice mills and other small industries, including SIB-type boilers The categories cover boiler-user companies across power generation, manufacturing, processing and other industrial applications.

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Evaluation and Recognition Entries will be assessed by the Central Jury based on the information submitted by participating companies. The selected companies will be presented with the Best Boiler User Awards during Boiler India 2026.

The awards will also document operational practices followed by boiler-user companies across different industries. The findings may provide an overview of the operating, maintenance, and management approaches used in boiler and steam systems.

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Boiler-user companies from across India can submit their nominations until 30 August 2026.

About Boiler India Boiler India is an exhibition and knowledge platform covering the boiler, steam, heat and allied industries. It brings together boiler users, manufacturers, technology providers, industry bodies, regulators and professionals from the energy and process sectors.

For nominations and further information: • bbuaward.com • india.boilerworldexpo.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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