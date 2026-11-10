Non-Metros Overtake Metros on On-Time Delivery This Diwali, ClickPost Analysis of 80 Million+ Orders Reveals

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10: The fulfillment map of Indian direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce shifted decisively this festive season. Orders shipped to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities arrived on time more often than those dispatched to Tier 1 metros, with regional hubs like Chandigarh (Rs 52 hours) and Agra (Rs 54 hours) reaching doorsteps faster than Hyderabad (Rs 57 hours), according to an exclusive analysis of 80 million+ shipments by ClickPost, India's AI logistics automation and post-purchase intelligence platform.

The findings are published today in The Great Indian Festive Report 2026.

At a Glance: Diwali 2026 by the Numbers

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- Elevated Daily Volume: Brands shipped 27% more orders every single day of the pre-Diwali window compared to 2025.

- Premium Basket Expansion: Festive GMV climbed 45% year-on-year, growing nearly 1.7 times faster than order volume (+27%).

- Non-Metros Lead Reliability: 83% of Tier 2 and Tier 3 orders arrived on time, 5 percentage points ahead of Tier 1 metros at 78%.

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- The Transit Speed Inversion: Chandigarh (Rs 52h) and Agra (Rs 54h) outpaced Hyderabad (Rs 57h); Lucknow and Jaipur (Rs 57h each) matched Hyderabad and beat Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata (64 to 66 hours).

- The NCR Fulfillment Belt: Delhi (Rs 35h), Noida (Rs 38h), Gurugram (Rs 43h), and Faridabad (Rs 45h) delivered faster than Bengaluru (Rs 47h) and Mumbai (Rs 49h), forming India's fastest delivery corridor.

- Resilient Infrastructure: Despite a 27% higher daily shipping load, first-attempt delivery failures fell from 22.0% to 21%, while matured RTO rates declined from 11% to 10%.

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- The Rolling Peak: Over 10 separate days across late October and early November each matched or exceeded 2025’s single-day festive peak.

- Settled Digital Checkout: Prepaid orders reached 52% of total D2C shipments, up from 50.3% in 2025.

- Storefront Quick Commerce: Brand-owned express and hyperlocal delivery doubled its share, rising from 2.6% to roughly 5% of direct orders.

Finding 1: The Marathon Diwali, Elevated Baselines and Bigger Baskets

Diwali 2026 transformed into an extended shopping marathon where order volume stepped up and held across the entire pre-festive runway. The average D2C brand shipped 27% more orders every single day compared to the equivalent 2025 period.

Overall GMV grew roughly 45% YoY, outpacing volume growth by nearly 1.7x as higher-ticket carts drove basket sizes up. Rather than hunting for discounts, consumers traded up into luxury fashion, clinical skincare, preventive wellness, and fine jewellery directly on brand storefronts.

"Our industry spent most of this year watching global consumer sentiment and expecting shoppers to tighten up this festive season. But that’s not what happened," said Naman Vijay, Co-founder and CEO of ClickPost. "Indian shoppers spent 45% more in total GMV versus last year, while order volume grew 27%. The gap between those two numbers tells you everything. People paid more per basket, and they paid it willingly, across jewellery, premium fashion, wellness and skincare. Rising prices didn't push them toward cheaper options. They moved up the catalog."

Finding 2: A Season of Peaks Replaces the Single-Day Choke Point

With three major celebrations clustered into an 18-day window - Dussehra (Oct 21), Karwa Chauth (Oct 29), and Diwali (Nov 8) - fulfillment demand distributed into a rolling wave rather than a frantic last-minute bottleneck.

While 2025 volume concentrated heavily into the final seven days before Diwali, 2026 maintained peak velocity across more than 10 separate high-volume days across late October and early November, each matching or surpassing 2025’s single peak shipping day.

Finding 3: Tier 2 Cities Enter the Fast-Delivery Club

Tier 2 hubs broke into the high-speed transit club this Diwali, matching or overtaking major commercial capitals.

Parcels reached doorsteps in Chandigarh in approximately 52 hours and Agra in 54 hours, beating Hyderabad (Rs 57 hours). Lucknow and Jaipur (both Rs 57 hours) matched Hyderabad's pace, unboxing orders 7 to 10 hours earlier than consumers in Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad (64 to 67 hours).

Concurrently, the National Capital Region (NCR) - comprising Delhi (Rs 35h), Noida (Rs 38h), Gurugram (Rs 43h), and Faridabad (Rs 45h) - formed the country’s fastest fulfillment cluster, with all four cities recording faster turnaround than Bengaluru (Rs 47h) and Mumbai (Rs 49h).

Finding 4: The Promise Kept, Non-Metros Overtake Metros on On-Time Delivery

The primary operational milestone of Diwali 2026 was fulfillment reliability. Non-metro doorsteps across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities saw 83% of orders delivered strictly on or before the promised date, outperforming Tier 1 metros, which averaged 78%.

The shift likely reflects investments in regional inventory, decentralized sorting and improved mid-mile routing by logistics operators.

"The assumption that high-speed, reliable logistics belongs exclusively to Tier 1 metros is officially obsolete," said Prashant Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of ClickPost. "For consumer brands planning their 2027 footprint, operational readiness is no longer concentrated in six cities."

Finding 5: Operational Quality Held Under Surge Volumes

Despite supporting 27% higher daily volume and a 45% increase in GMV, logistics networks showed reduced operational friction. Measured on the matured post-NDR delivery window, first-attempt failed deliveries fell from 22.0% to 21%, while RTO (Return to Origin) rates dropped from 11% to 10%.

"The critical test this season was whether delivery failure rates would climb under heightened volume," Gupta added. "Handling 27% more packages every single day while driving down first-attempt failures suggests that automated NDR workflows, carrier allocation algorithms, and address intelligence have raised the operational ceiling."

Finding 6: D2C Quick Commerce Doubles its Footprint

Hyperlocal fulfillment on brand-owned apps and storefronts grew from 2.6% of shipments in 2025 to approximately 5% in 2026. This expansion was led by proprietary fast-track initiatives like Snitch Quick (60-minute apparel), Decathlon (2-hour sports gear), FirstCry Qwik, and Pepperfry (24-hour delivery), etc.

While brands maintain active presences on third-party quick commerce platforms, direct-to-consumer express channels emerged as a structural asset. Native quick commerce allows brands to deliver their full festive product catalog on demand, avoiding the narrow SKU assortments typical of third-party dark stores.

Finding 7: Digital Payments Become the Structural Default

Prepaid transactions accounted for 52% of all D2C shipments, up from 50.3% in 2025.

The transition to upfront digital checkout was most pronounced in discretionary categories previously reliant on cash-on-delivery: Petcare prepaid share climbed 9.8 percentage points year-on-year, Home Decor rose 6.0 points, and Food & Beverages gained 4.7 points. Fashion further solidified its digital foundation with 61% of orders paid upfront. Cosmetics remained the only major consumer category where cash held the majority (52% COD), underscoring beauty's role as a primary gateway category for first-time digital shoppers.

The Category Rotation: What India Actually Bought This Diwali

- Fashion (The Bharat Growth Engine): D2C fashion order volumes surged across all tiers, expanding +33% YoY in Tier 3, +29% in Tier 2, and +29% in metros - comfortably beating broader industry growth (Rs 21%). Nationwide prepaid basket values rose Rs 6%, confirming that volume expansion was accompanied by higher price points.

- Beauty & Personal Care (Universal Demand): Personal care remained the largest D2C volume driver nationwide, demonstrating consistent 33% to 39% volume growth across all city tiers at stable price points.

- Jewellery (The High-Value Heavyweight): Secured its position as the premium gifting anchor, with prepaid average order value climbing 7.4% YoY to Rs. 5,773. Regional demand was anchored in Jaipur, Agra, and Lucknow.

- Nutrition & Wellness (The Daily Habit): Prepaid average order value jumped 11.1% YoY to Rs. 936, reflecting sustained consumer spending on preventive health formulations.

The Final Word

Diwali 2026 marked the maturation of India's direct-to-consumer landscape. Shoppers absorbed higher prices without trading down and the logistics infrastructure absorbed those historic volumes with fewer delivery failures, and the regional fulfillment network caught up to, and in several markets surpassed, the metro benchmark.

Methodology

Analysis is based on a like-for-like cohort of nearly 400 D2C brands shipping through proprietary storefronts and apps across both pre-Diwali periods: September 1 to October 17, 2025, and September 20 to November 5, 2026. GMV is modeled as total forward shipment volume multiplied by mean order value, with mean AOV calculated on shipments with recorded invoice values (Rs 86% to 88% coverage, bounded at Rs. 1 lakh per order). Only INR-invoiced orders to domestic Indian delivery addresses are included; B2B shipments, marketplaces, and financial services are excluded. Failed-delivery and RTO metrics reflect the matured post-NDR window (orders shipped up to 14 days before each Diwali) to allow full completion of courier re-attempt cycles.

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