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Home / Business / Nongshim Brings Shin Ramyun to India's K-Culture Fans at HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Parks Across 4 Indian Cities

Nongshim Brings Shin Ramyun to India's K-Culture Fans at HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Parks Across 4 Indian Cities

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PTI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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- Around 3,000 visitors experience Shin Ramyun in a single day at the 'HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park' in Kolkata - HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park to continue in Chennai, Chandigarh, and Kochi, bringing the Shin Ramyun experience to more K-Culture fans across India KOLKATA, India and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shin Ramyun is stepping up its engagement among young Indian consumers through K-Culture across India. Nongshim operated its 'Shin Ramyun Bunsik' booth at the 'HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park' held in Kolkata on September 19, welcoming around 3,000 visitors in a single day. Building on the excitement in Kolkata, Nongshim will continue the event series in Chennai, Chandigarh, and Kochi, offering Shin Ramyun tastings and a variety of interactive programs.

Visitors could taste Shin Ramyun firsthand at the 'Shin Ramyun Bunsik' booth as well as engage in interactive activities, including a roulette game, giving young consumers with a strong interest in K-Culture an opportunity to experience Shin Ramyun in a fun and engaging way.

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The "HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park" is organized as part of HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call, HYBE's local audition initiative in India, which is expanding its search for the next global girl group across the country. Designed as an immersive cultural hub, the event allows visitors to experience K-pop, fan activities, creative workshops, and brand collaboration programs all in one place.

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Following Kolkata, HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park will continue in Chennai, Chandigarh, and Kochi. Nongshim will operate its 'Shin Ramyun Bunsik' booth in each city, offering product tastings and interactive consumer programs. Through these events, the company plans to continue creating opportunities for local K-Culture fans to taste and enjoy Shin Ramyun.

Nongshim also participated in the first phase of the HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park held across six Indian cities in the first half of this year, engaging directly with local consumers. Including the four cities scheduled for the second half, Nongshim will have brought the Shin Ramyun brand experience to a total of 10 cities across India this year.

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Nongshim has recently been expanding both distribution and marketing activities in India, centered on Shin Ramyun. In May, the company partnered with Blinkit, one of India's leading quick-commerce platforms. Nongshim's exports to India in the first half of this year also increased by approximately 47% year-on-year.

A Nongshim spokesperson said, "In Kolkata, we saw many young consumers enjoying Shin Ramyun firsthand alongside K-Culture. As we continue meeting local fans in Chennai, Chandigarh, and Kochi, we hope more consumers will take an interest in experiencing K-Food with Shin Ramyun." (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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