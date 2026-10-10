North Bengaluru’s Luxury Housing Market Strengthens as Century Real Estate Unveils The Astoria

The residential address within North Bengaluru’s upcoming lifestyle destination, Century Immencity, comprises 334 Neo Luxe Residences and has recorded ₹550+ crore in bookings.

Bengaluru, 10 October 2026: As Bengaluru expands, its growth is increasingly being shaped by multiple urban centres where workplaces, homes and everyday experiences can exist closer together. North Bengaluru is emerging as one such centre, supported by airport-led development, expanding commercial activity, NH-44 connectivity, upcoming Metro infrastructure and a growing ecosystem of schools, healthcare, hospitality and recreation.

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Against this backdrop, Century Real Estate is formally introducing The Astoria at Century Immencity, its premium residential development in Jakkur on International Airport Road. The Astoria forms the residential address within Century Immencity, an integrated lifestyle destination envisioned around human-centric urbanism, bringing workplaces, residences, retail, hospitality, culture, recreation and community into one interconnected environment.

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At the heart of Immencity is a simple idea: that a growing city should not require people to spend an increasing share of their lives travelling between the different parts of their day. The development is therefore planned to bring work, living, leisure and social experiences closer together, creating stronger connections between spaces that are often developed in isolation.

Century Immencity is planned to include close to 10 million sq. ft. of commercial development, alongside residential spaces, high-street retail, hospitality and cultural and community uses. At maturity, the district is expected to support over one lakh professionals, creating a substantial employment, residential and lifestyle ecosystem in North Bengaluru.

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A key element of Century Immencity’s cultural and social vision is ‘The Old School’, envisioned as a vibrant hub for community engagement and shared experiences. It is planned as a place for culture and ideas, sport and wellness, food and social life, children’s discovery and community interaction. Rather than treating culture and community as standalone amenities, the intent is to make them part of the everyday experience of the district.

The larger development has been shaped with international design expertise, including DP Architects, Singapore and BDP, London. Its planning philosophy places emphasis on pedestrian movement, landscaped promenades and plazas, green spaces and social gathering areas, with public realms acting as connective spaces between different uses across the district.

Within this environment, The Astoria comprises an intentionally limited collection of 334 Neo Luxe Residences across five towers. Spread across approximately 6 acres, the development features around 75% open space, a Rs 40,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and a landscape-led amenity ecosystem. The residential mix includes large-format 3-bedroom, 4-bedroom and penthouse residences, with access to the broader commercial, hospitality, retail, cultural and social ecosystem of Century Immencity.

The Astoria also introduces Century Real Estate's interpretation of Neo Luxe, built around three principles: privacy, purpose and design. It reflects a more considered approach to luxury, where the quality of everyday living is shaped by spatial planning, comfort, natural light, cross ventilation and thoughtful detailing rather than abundance for its own sake.

Maninder Chhabra, Director – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Century Real Estate, said, “The pre-launch journey of The Astoria has given us a strong sense of the depth of demand for thoughtfully conceived premium residences in North Bengaluru. What has been particularly encouraging is the level of engagement from homebuyers even before the formal launch, reflecting their willingness to evaluate a home through the lens of its long-term relevance, not just its immediate features. The response to Astoria reinforces our confidence in the market and in our approach to creating differentiated residential offerings for the evolving Bengaluru homebuyer.”

The Astoria was pre-launched in July 2026 as Codename Bluemoon. Since its pre-launch, the project has crossed ₹550 crore in bookings, driven by strong interest from Bengaluru’s elite circles and reflecting a positive early response to the residential proposition within Century Immencity. Its formal launch under The Astoria identity marks the next phase of the development.

About Century Real Estate Holdings Private Limited:

Founded by Dr. P Dayananda Pai and Shri P Satish Pai in 1973, Century Real Estate is an integrated, full-service real estate development company. With a rich legacy of 50+ years, Century Real Estate is regarded as one of the oldest and most respected real estate companies in South India. At the helm of affairs since 2003 is Mr. P Ravindra Pai, the Managing Director.

The company has a land bank of over 3000 acres and a development portfolio of over 25 million sq. ft., comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships. The company owns among the most prime lands and real-estate in the region. Century Real Estate has seen remarkable growth in recent years, with many of its new projects getting sold out within a few months of launch – a testament to the demand for the company’s high-quality & new-age offerings. It has also won numerous awards for its new-age product design, differentiated marketing campaigns, customer experience and its people-culture initiatives.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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