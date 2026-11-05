Pune (Maharashtra) [India], 04-11-2026:-In a city where the skyline changes faster than the seasons, one address in North Hinjawadi is quietly rewriting what "home" is supposed to feel like. Welcome to Everlyn , the latest residential address by Krisala xHiranandani Township a name that has, in a matter of months, become shorthand in Pune real estate circles for a very different kind of township living.

To understand Everlyn, you first have to understand the ground it stands on.Krisala x Hiranandani Township is not a single tower or a single launch it is a 105-acre, nature-inspired township unfolding in North Hinjawadi, born out of a partnership between Krisala Developers, a name synonymous with purpose-driven development in Pune, and Hiranandani Communities, the group that redefined Mumbai's skyline with Powai decades ago. It is, as Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani himself describes it, not an expansion but a statement of belief in Pune's future an ecosystem, not just an address.

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Everlyn is where that belief takes physical shape for families looking to buy today. Spread across thoughtfully planned 2 and 3 Bed residences with carpet areas ranging from 756 to 1103 sq. ft., Everlyn (RERA: PR1260002502438) is currently under construction, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Everland a phase that sold out entirely, a signal of just how quickly Pune's homebuyers have responded to this township's promise.

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A home surrounded by hills, not just walls

What sets Everlyn apart isn't a single amenity or a single view — it's the environment it sits within. The larger township is designed in harmony with hills, forests, and lakes, blending resort-like calm with modern, smart-enabled homes. This isn't marketing language dressed up for a brochure; the township has partnered with TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) and is targeting an IGBC Green Townships Platinum rating, with tangible outcomes homeowners can actually feel lower electricity and water bills, reduced common maintenance costs, a smaller carbon footprint, and a living environment built around well-being rather than just square footage.

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For a homebuyer, that translates into something simple: a home that costs less to run, and a neighbourhood designed to keep you healthier, not just housed.

Living next to India's first in-township racecourse

If there's one feature that has captured the city's imagination, it's this in collaboration with Della Townships, the wider Krisala x Hiranandani Township will house the Della Racecourse, India's first racecourse inside a residential township. Spread across 40 acres and drawing architectural inspiration from British colonial equestrian estates, it's the kind of amenity usually reserved for global masterplanned communities, not Pune's fast-growing western corridor. For residents of Everlyn, it means waking up to open, landscaped, low-density surroundings that few addresses in the city can offer at this stage of development.

Connectivity that keeps Mumbai within reach

North Hinjawadi has long been on Pune's radar as the city's next major growth corridor, and the township's location plays directly into that thesis. Positioned with quick access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Pune Railway Station, and Pune Airport, and within reasonable reach of Navi Mumbai Airport and South Mumbai, Everlyn is built for residents who live in Pune but still do business, or have family, across the Mumbai region. It's a location bet as much as it is a lifestyle one and it's a bet the developers are backing with scale: two more projects, ICON and Codename Arcadia, are already following in Everlyn's wake within the same township.

Why this matters for Pune's homebuyers right now

Aakash Agarwal, MD of Krisala Developers, frames the opportunity in terms of long-term value homes designed to appreciate financially and experientially across generations. Vishal Agarwal, JMD, ties it back to something more foundational: clean air, green cover, and sustainable living, integrated into everyday life rather than positioned as an add-on.

That combination an established Mumbai brand's legacy, Krisala's execution track record in Pune, a sold-out predecessor project, a genuine sustainability partnership with TERI, and an amenity as singular as an in-township racecourse is what makes Everlyn worth watching, not just for homebuyers but for anyone tracking where Pune's real estate story goes next.

For families evaluating Pune's western belt right now, Everlyn represents a rare combination: the credibility of an established, sold-out township phase, the backing of two respected developer names, and a masterplan built around nature, sustainability, and connectivity rather than density alone.

To explore configurations, pricing, and availability at Everlyn, visit Krisala x Hiranandani Township.

ABOUT KRISALA X HIRANANDANI TOWNSHIP Krisala x Hiranandani Township is a 105-acre nature-inspired residential township in North Hinjawadi, Pune, developed in partnership between Krisala Developers and Hiranandani Communities. The township is targeting an IGBC Green Townships Platinum rating in collaboration with TERI, and features the Della Racecourse India's first racecourse inside a township developed with Della Townships. For more information, visit krisalahiranandani.com.

DISCLAIMER: The number of buildings, their areas, elevations, and locations are subject to change at the sole discretion of the Promoter/Developer without prior intimation. RERA number: PR1260002502438. This is a promoted/sponsored content piece distributed via press release wire services; publishers may append their own syndication disclaimer.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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