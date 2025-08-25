North India continues to lead in stock market investors, posts 20% YoY growth in investor base: NSE

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): North India continued to dominate the investor landscape in the country, maintaining its lead with over 4.3 crore registered investors as of July 2025, according to a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The region also posted a robust 20 per cent year-on-year growth, reflecting strong retail participation and rising confidence in the markets.

The report said "Regionally, North India continued to lead with 4.3 crore registered investors as of July 2025, followed by West India at 3.5 crore, South India at 2.4 crore, and East India at 1.4 crore. On a year-on-year basis, North and South India posted over 20 per cent growth in investor numbers".

The report also highlighted that at the national level, NSE's unique registered investor base stood at 11.8 crore by the end of July 2025. During the month, 15.1 lakh new investors were added, marking the highest monthly addition in the past six months.

This reflected a sharp 19 per cent increase compared with previous months, underscoring renewed momentum in market participation.

The report also pointed out that the total count of unique trading accounts crossed 23 crore in July. This figure captures all client registrations, as investors often register with multiple trading members. Despite a moderation in growth compared with last year, the recent trend has been encouraging.

In the current financial year so far (FY26), excluding April, investor growth momentum has stayed positive.

The past three months have witnessed consistent double-digit sequential growth in new registrations. However, the pace has slowed compared with the same period in FY25.

Between April and July 2025 (FY26-to-date), the average monthly addition stood at 12.4 lakh, significantly lower than the average of 19.8 lakh per month recorded in FY25-to-date.

The moderation, as per the report, can be linked to global headwinds such as rising geopolitical tensions and retaliatory tariffs.

Even so, the recent uptick reflects the deepening trust of investors in India's capital markets and the resilience of sentiment in the face of external challenges.

The NSE noted that the expansion of the investor base has accelerated significantly over the years. While it initially took 14 years for the exchange to reach its first crore of registered investors, subsequent additions have taken place at a much faster pace.

The report also shared that the most recent crore was added in just over seven months, highlighting the growing depth of India's equity market participation. (ANI)

