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New Delhi [India], March 19: GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Greater Noida, has registered one of the best campus placement figures in North India, a landmark success in the field of higher education and campus placement in India. The GL Bajaj placement 2026 drive saw 1000 offers being made from top MNCs at 363 in Accenture, 262 in Capgemini, 161 in Cognizant, 133 in LTI MindTree and 100 in EY, and 621 students placed at global IT powerhouses Accenture and Capgemini, further enhancing its reputation as the best placement college in Greater Noida.

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Accenture and Capgemini offered 360 and 261 students, respectively, out of the total placements. This outstanding performance underscores the fact that the institute has been ranked as one of the top placement institute in engineering in terms of placements and the growing need to have highly skilled and industry-ready graduates.

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On further examination of the Accenture placements, it is seen that 222 students got good offers of 6.5 lakh per annum, and 138 students got offers of 4.5 lakh per annum. These numbers highlight the high-paying jobs after engineering, the career-oriented education, and ongoing efforts to improve student employability through specific training programmes, which are priorities for the institute.

GL Bajaj placement 2026 has been successful because of its highly organised academic ecosystem that integrates an industry-based curriculum, hands-on exposure, and lifelong mentorship. The institute has always focused on the technical skills development, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills so that the students are well-equipped in accordance with the changing needs of the global job market. Such remarkable placement results have been facilitated by its focus on job-ready skills in engineering.

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Placement Highlights 2025-26

The 2026 placement season also saw many high-value offers by major multinational companies, which further strengthened the status of GL Bajaj as the best placement college in Greater Noida and a preferred destination for engineering admissions with best placements:

- ₹57 Lakh CTC - Meesho

- ₹46 Lakh CTC - Amazon

- ₹40 Lakh CTC - Autodesk

- ₹40 Lakh CTC - MU Sigma

- ₹34 Lakh CTC - Commvault

- ₹25 Lakh CTC - Cisco

Along with these high-profile offers, many students were offered positions in well-known multinational firms, which points to the high corporate network of the institute and the high success rate of campus placement. The wide variety of recruiters is also indicative of the institute being able to serve various fields, such as IT services, analytics, product development, and consulting.

In his address on the success, Mr Pankaj Agarwal, Vice Chairman, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura, said that the milestone was a source of pride to the whole institution. He attributed the achievement to the teamwork of students, faculty, and the placement team and reaffirmed the institute in its mission to produce future-ready professionals who could make a significant contribution to society and the global economy.

Mr Kartikay Agarwal, CEO, GL Bajaj Educational Institutions, Greater Noida/Mathura, pointed out that the massive placements with firms such as Accenture and Capgemini are indicative of the industry-focused learning approach of the institute. He pointed out that a solid background in experiential learning, lifelong learning and personalised mentorship has helped students to easily move out of academics into the corporate world.

GL Bajaj has been able to build its industry partnerships, training programs, and placement-based programs over the years. Its emphasis on placement-oriented engineering education, coupled with ultra-modern infrastructure and career-oriented support, has seen it emerge as one of the most preferred options among the aspirants of the best placement college in Greater Noida.

Having record-breaking figures, high recruiter confidence, and the spirit of excellence, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management continues to establish new standards in engineering education and placements, which makes it one of the best placement colleges in Greater Noida to achieve academic and professional success.

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