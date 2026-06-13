North India’s Preferred Healthcare Destination — Capitol Hospital — Now Coming to Moga

In a major boost to healthcare services in the Malwa region, Capitol Hospital — one of North India’s most trusted and preferred multispecialty healthcare institutions — is all set to open Capitol Hospital Moga in June 2026.

Advertisement

Known for excellence in patient care, advanced medical technology, and experienced healthcare professionals, Capitol Hospital is bringing world-class healthcare facilities closer to the people of Moga and surrounding districts. The upcoming hospital aims to ensure that patients no longer need to travel to bigger cities for quality treatment and specialized medical services.

Advertisement

With the vision of “Best Healthcare Closer to Home,” Capitol Hospital Moga will provide comprehensive healthcare services under one roof, including advanced diagnostics, emergency care, specialist consultations, surgeries, and critical care facilities.

Advertisement

The hospital will offer treatment across multiple specialties including Cardiology, Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, General Medicine, Pediatrics, Critical Care, and several other super-specialty departments.

Capitol Hospital Moga will also feature state-of-the-art infrastructure equipped with modern medical facilities such as Modular Operation Theatres, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), CT Scan, MRI, Cath Lab, advanced laboratory diagnostics, and 24×7 emergency and ambulance services.

Advertisement

Capitol Hospital’s healthcare journey began with BBC Heart Care Pruthi Hospital, which was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and became a trusted name in advanced cardiac care across the region. Building on that strong foundation, Capitol Hospital Jalandhar emerged as one of Punjab’s leading multispecialty healthcare centers, known for its patient-focused care, advanced technology, and expert medical teams. The launch of Capitol Hospital Moga marks the next phase of this growth journey, extending the institution’s trusted legacy and bringing advanced healthcare services closer to the people of Moga and the wider Malwa region.

Under the leadership of renowned healthcare experts Dr. C. S. Pruthi and Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi, Capitol Hospital has earned the trust of thousands of families across Punjab through its commitment to compassionate and reliable healthcare services.

Speaking about the expansion, Dr. Harnoor Singh Pruthi said:

“Our mission has always been to make advanced and reliable healthcare accessible to every family. With Capitol Hospital Moga, we are bringing expert care and modern medical facilities directly to the people of this region.”

The hospital also emphasizes preventive healthcare by promoting early diagnosis, regular health checkups, and awareness about healthy lifestyle practices to help prevent serious diseases and improve overall well-being.

Located at NH-703 Amritsar–Barnala Highway, Near Bughi Chowk, Moga, Punjab, Capitol Hospital Moga is strategically positioned to provide convenient access to patients from Moga and nearby regions.

The launch of Capitol Hospital Moga marks a significant step forward for healthcare services in Punjab. Backed by the trusted legacy of Capitol Hospital Jalandhar, the new facility will combine advanced medical technology, experienced specialists, modern diagnostics, and compassionate patient care to create a new benchmark in healthcare delivery for the region.

Capitol Hospital’s vision is not only to treat illnesses but also to build a healthier community by making world-class healthcare accessible, dependable, and patient-centered for every family.

URL: https://www.capitolhospital.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)