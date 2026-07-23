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Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 23: Tripura Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital, operated by the West Bengal-based Swadhin Trust, is advancing one of the Northeast's most ambitious private healthcare projects: a major multi-modality hospital on the outskirts of Agartala that is set to become the largest privately operated multi-specialty hospital in Tripura. The development marks a significant step in bringing advanced, multi-specialty medical care closer to the people of Tripura and the wider Northeast.

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Designed as a comprehensive, multi-modality institution, the new hospital will span cardiology, neurology, oncology, paediatrics and gynaecology, supported by modern emergency services, telemedicine, tele-ICU, teleradiology and advanced research facilities. According to the Trust's leadership, it is envisioned as "a world-class medical institution" offering the full spectrum of specialty care under one roof. The Tripura institution is also being developed as a fully women-run medical college and super-specialty hospital spanning administration, clinical services, financial planning and technical operations a distinctive model in Indian healthcare.

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The Tripura project builds on the Trust's established presence in West Bengal, where Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital at Bolpur, Birbhum, has grown into a multi-modality teaching hospital with an approved undergraduate medical intake and steadily expanding patient volumes. In its first academic session, the Tripura campus established in 2024 admitted students from 21 states, a nationwide reach recognized by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. Together, the two campuses form a growing two-state platform for both healthcare delivery and medical education.

The expansion responds to a pressing and growing need for advanced medical care in the region. India faces a shortfall of approximately 2.4 million hospital beds against recommended norms, and Tripura remains among the country's underserved states, with patients frequently travelling to Silchar, Guwahati and Kolkata for specialized treatment. A modern, multi-modality hospital in Agartala is well positioned to serve this expanding patient base closer to home.

The project arrives as India's private hospital sector enters a strong growth phase. Industry analyses of the 2025-26 financial year point to healthy occupancy levels, double-digit growth in both revenue and earnings, and rising investor interest, with the sector projected to expand at 11-12% annually. The revenue these platforms gen

erate is substantial; in 2025-26, India's largest listed hospital chain reported annual revenue of over ₹25,000 crore; several established multi-specialty operators posted between ₹4,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore; and newer, fast-growing regional networks reported ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore, many of them growing revenue at 15% to 45% year on year.

Large, multi-modality hospital platforms are also valued at a significant premium. Leading listed hospital chains in India command enterprise valuations of roughly 25 to 50 times their operating earnings, and benchmark transactions in the sector have valued individual hospital networks at up to ₹40,000 crore. Together, these figures underline the scale of long-term value that well-run hospital capacity can create, particularly in high-demand, under-served markets such as India's Northeast.

"The vision is to build a world-class institution that brings specialty care and quality medical education to the Northeast, and to serve patients who have long had to travel far from home for advanced treatment," said a senior personnel from Tripura Shantiniketan Medical College.

The Trust added that the Tripura expansion reflects its broader mission to make accessible, high-quality specialty care available across the region, while strengthening medical education and building local clinical talent.

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